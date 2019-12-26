advertisement

Do you have a new year, new goals coming up? If so, start by changing your beauty routine! If you are starting to see the new generation of Queer Eye, then you know that JVN emphasizes creating a strong morning routine to keep your skin and hair going all day. So check out some of these sweet deals from Amazon to inspire you!

SONGMICS makeup makeup organizer, $ 33.99

This 3-piece organizational set comes with clear drawers, so you can actually see your composition and find what you are looking for, which is always fun in an organizational system. There are spots to put on lipstick / glitter and pencils, as well as small and large brush and pallet shelves. A dream come true for any beauty enthusiast.

Rocky Mountain Barber Beard Balm, $ 14.39

If you’ve grown a bear to stay warm in these cold winter months, then show your beard some love with a little beard balm! It’s packed full of 100 percent natural ingredients and has a blend of cedarwood, tea tree and coconut oils to keep your beard lush and healthy.

Veet Hair Removal Kit for Bikini and Sensitive Skin, $ 7.97

Are you looking to dip your razor (aren’t we all)? Then forget the scorching memory in your brain from that one episode of Friends where Monica and Phoebe had that tragic waxing experience and fill your digital shopping cart with some Veet creams that will easily remove your unwanted hair. Formulated with soothing aloe and Vitamin E to keep your skin looking healthy and happy after having your hair straightened out!

LED UV Light Shellac Nail Dryer Light, $ 21.69

Now for more than 50 percent rest, you can get that nail salon home with a nail gel that heals! This allows you to set a timer for 30, 60 or 90 seconds to set your shiny gel nails quickly at home the night before.

Docolor Makeup Brushes, set of 16 pieces, $ 20.99

This funky and colorful brush pack will suit all your makeup needs. There are powder brushes, foundation, concealer, eyebrows, highlighter, eye shadow and some mixed brushes. Plus, it comes in a rainbow colored box. What more can we ask for?

Benols Beauty Peel Mask, $ 12.59

Honestly something a little magical (and disgusting) about using a foot mask and looking at the sad skin on your heels. Created with natural, vegetarian ingredients, this peel mask will leave you with soft heels like a baby And if you’ve ever touched a baby’s foot, my god, this is quiet.

Proactive Deep Cleansing Brush, $ 39.96

Have you ever seen any of the ads for these? Where the dirt and oil are practically flying off the person’s face? That person may soon be you. Say goodbye to clogged pores with this exfoliator designed for flawed prone skin that is also good for cleansing the makeup you applied yesterday and forgot to remove.

Remington Micro Flex Electric Razor, $ 25

With three different heads to help you handle all that stubborn, this razor can charge for 4 hours and give you 45 minutes of uninterrupted shaving time. Just please, for god’s sake, wash the sink and clean the counter.

Eyeliner pen, $ 18.38

Get your glam ready on New Year’s Eve with an eyeliner pen, available in black, brown, indigo and purple. It’s sure to bring something extra to your black outfit, or even just jazz stuff on a workday.

Company Honest Body Oil, $ 10.39

If you are looking for extra pampering then this body oil is perfect. Made from organic ingredients – fair company trademark – this 4oz spray bottle is a little bit of magic waiting to happen. Help your winter dry skin with this balanced plant-based oil now!

