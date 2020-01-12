advertisement

There is the man who was at the center of Wellington’s rise, the threat of goals, and the Swede who won.

But who is the best of the best in the A-League?

David Davutovic counts his 10 best in-game players as well as his five best emerging players on the rise.

DUVAS TOP 10

1 ULISES DAVILA (WELLINGTON PHOENIX)

12 games (8 goals), age: 28

The Mexican youth international was in Chelsea’s books and you can see why. Sometimes not playable and central to Wellington’s rise.

media_cameraUlises Davila has put together an outstanding season. Image: Getty Images

2 ADAM LE FONDRE (SYDNEY FC)

12 (12), age: 33

Constant threat and the opportunity to beat his season debut with 18 goals make for an excellent selection of all-round goals.

3 ALESSANDRO DIAMANTI (WESTERN UNITED)

13 (3), age: 36

The vision and reach of the Italian was an unforgettable sight. On a different level than most others.

4 OLA TOIVONES (MELBOURNE VICTORY)

11 (7), age: 33

The Swede won the first half of the season with goals, assists and an all-round class.

5 Jamie MacLaren (Melbourne City)

9 (12), age: 26

His ability to score out of limited opportunities is phenomenal. Neck and neck with Le Fondre despite injury and Socceroo’s duty.

6 DIEGO CASTRO (PERTH GLORY)

11 (4), age: 37

The Spanish spell shows no signs of slowing down. Dominates in the attacking third.

7 Riley McGree (Adelaide United)

8 (7), age: 21

Midfielders who score goals are a valuable asset, and McGree plays in his original A-League club with impeccably timed runs and a sweet left foot.

media_cameraRiley McGree celebrates after scoring a goal for Adelaide. Picture: Sarah Reed

8 Daniel Lopar (hiker)

11 years, 34 years

The Spaniard was the best goalkeeper in this A-League season and scored points for the hikers.

9 LUKE BRATTAN (SYDNEY FC)

12 years, 29 years

Instead of Josh Brillante, he fitted in extremely well, and his incredible range of passing games gave the sky blues a new dimension.

10 MILOS NINKOVIC (SYDNEY FC)

10 (3), age: 35

It’s not his strongest A-League season, but he still has an impact on his intelligence and is easy to drift on the field.

TOP 5 EMERGING PLAYERS

1 AL HASSAN TOURE (ADELAIDE UNITED)

9 (2), age: 19

Coupled with its FFA Cup performances, it is clearly the breakout star of the season.

media_cameraAl Hassan Toure was brilliant for Adelaide. Picture: Sarah Reed

2 CONNOR METCALFE (CITY MELBOURNE)

8 (2), age: 20

Metcalfe’s goals, aggression and dynamism were a welcome addition to City’s XI.

3 LOUIS D’ARRIGO (ADELAIDE UNITED)

10, age: 18

Replaced the massive shoes of Isaiah and did it with serenity.

4 CAMERON DEVLIN (WELLINGTON PHOENIX)

8, age: 21

Enjoyed playing after the fight for the chances of the first team. His expression was refreshing.

5 MOHAMED ADAM

7 (1), age: 19

Wanderer’s winger was excited in his three starts and four substitutes.

