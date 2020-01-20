advertisement

Police and military blocked Dr. Besigye’s car with approximately six police patrol trucks and then towed her to the central police station in Jinja (PHOTO / PML Daily)

JINJA – Jinja police spent hours of the day fighting supporters of the former chairman of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Dr. Kizza Besigye, who protested the police’s decision to block their birthday.

To break up the crowd, heavily armed police and military officers cordoned off the site – using tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition, which led to battles.

The fray saw Dr Besigye taken to the infamous Nalufenya where he is detained.

It is reported that the police, who were previously overwhelmed after using tear gas and bullets, asked the army to reinforce themselves from the Ghaddafi barracks to completely contain the population.

Even tear gas did not prevent the demonstrators from protecting Besigye.

At the time of filing this story, an unknown number of FDC supporters were in police custody following a fight with the security forces that lasted approximately hours from Bugembe to Jinja before the Besigye arrest.

Besigye had gone to Jinja to celebrate the 15th anniversary since the founding of FDC as part of simultaneous celebrations in various districts of eastern Uganda.

The police blocked his car with the help of other police patrol trucks, which then towed his car to the central police station in Jinja.

With the approach of the 2021 election year, opposition political parties and pressure groups are struggling to develop strategies to confront Museveni. However, the police repeatedly interrupted their meetings, alleging non-compliance with the law on the management of public order.

Besigye and a number of his supporters recently launched a campaign called “Tubalemese”, saying it would help the opposition achieve its goals.

