advertisement

Dr. Kizza Besigye (M) and Erias Lukwago (L) attend the mass prayer of the mother of Jinja’s deputy, Paul Mwiru, at Christ the King church in Kampala on Saturday (PHOTO / courtesy) .

KAMPALA – The former president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr. Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago, the mayor of Kampala, joined on Saturday January 11 those in mourning for the requiem mass of the late Margret Nansujje, mother of the deputy from Jinja Municipality, Paul Mwiru, to Christ the King Church in Kampala.

Dr. Kizza Besigye pays a final tribute to the late Margaret Nansujje (PHOTO / courtesy).

advertisement

Nansujje, a longtime political activist and defender of good governance and social justice, died at 72 years of age.

Others mourning Ms. Margret Nansujje at Christ the King Church in Kampala on Saturday (PHOTO / courtesy).

From its base in Jinja, Nansujje has engaged in political activism and cares for children and orphans; eager to see political change in Uganda and support for children.

Mayor Erias Lukwago carrying a flower in the coffin (PHOTO / courtesy).

Dr. Besigye praised the late Nansujje for his generous altruistic contribution to the struggle and pledged to work with Mwiru to ensure that the children of Margret in his care were not deprived.

Dr Kizza Besigye delivering his remarks to the same function (PHOTO / Courtesy). Mayor Erias Lukwago delivering remarks to the same office (PHOTO / Courtesy).

comments

Tags: Dr Kizza BesigyeJinja Municipality MPLord Mayor Erias LukwagoMs Margret NansujjePaul Mwirutop

advertisement