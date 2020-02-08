advertisement

Ireland’s Bertram Allen celebrated another win on his first competition visit to the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida when he landed the five-star 1.45m speed class with Ballywalter Stables’ Lafayette van Overis on Friday.

From a starting grid of 53, the Wexford-born set one of 21 zeros, but he was the only one to break the 60-second mark. Allen stopped the clock on 59.91 to earn the honor before the Mexican Santiago Lambre started with Doloris (60.71).

Allen took over the mount on Lafayette van Overis in August last year and shortly thereafter linked the gelding with two five-star victories at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina. “On my first trip to America in the fall, which was great for an eight-year-old, it was very good,” commented the driver, who lives in Germany.

“Afterwards I relaxed him a little and now he’s back. I loved him today. He has a fantastic brain and really understands the sport. He is very competitive, brave and wants to do it. I think he will in the future jump a few bigger classes. “

In the later two-star jumping competition over 1.45 m in the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, Paul O’Shea from Co Limerick and Cameron Hanley from Co Mayo took third and fifth place at Skara Glen’s Chancelloress (43.104) and Kasper van Het Hellehof (44.259). The winner was the former Irish show jumper Rodrigo Pessoa from Brazil, who drove on Carlitos Way 6 (41.982).

Week five of the WEF started on Wednesday when Darragh Kenny of Offaly took second place in the 1.45m two-phase test behind the Mexican with the 13-year-old Holstein gelding Carthano (25.74) from Oakland Ventures LLC Santiago Lambre drove on Doloris (24.82).

The festival’s first five-star competition took place on Thursday, when 52 combinations competed in the 1.55 m jump-off class, round five of the Equinimity WEF Cup. Brian Cournane, the best-placed captain from Kerry, finished fifth in the Irish sport horse mare Penelope Cruz, a 12-year-old from Ustinov. The winner was the American Kent Farrington on Austria 2 (40.68).

Ireland’s first international five-star victory this week was recorded in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates when Tipperarys Shane Breen won the 1.45m 40-runner two-phase competition on Thursday.

The rider living in Hickstead was one of 12 to leave all fences intact in the fastest time of 24.88 seconds on Evita, an 11-year-old Dutch warmblood mare by Prince Torki Saud. The Germans David Will and Holger Wulschner took second and third place with Darius de Kezeg Z (26.20) and Casirus (29.07).

Breen’s younger brother Trevor and Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan both uncovered four mistakes in phase two to end the prize money. However, 18-year-old Ryan drove flawlessly in the 1.50 m class of the evening and finished third on Ann Marie Fagan’s Essen High Hopes (58.09). The Egyptian Abdel Saïd won here on Arpege du Ru (56.06), the German Christian Ahlmann finished second on Solid Gold Z (57.77).

Shane Breen won another five-star class on the show on Friday, but on this occasion, he had to share the loot with Egyptian Mouda Zeyada in Morocco as he drove his own Z7 and Z7 Ipswich from Team Z7. The two drivers were under eight, who recorded a double victory in the 1.50 m jump-off class, in 31.10 when New Zealander Bruce Goodin finished third with Backatorps Danny V (31.47).

The Irish riders competing in the five-star show in Bordeaux, France, still have to prevail, but in the indoor eventing competition on Friday evening, Cathal Daniels from Kildare linked Sarah Hughes’ Alcatraz with fifth place behind the host Karim Laghouag, who clearly occupied the only place with Punch de l’Esques.

