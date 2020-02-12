advertisement

Numerous investigations, not to mention common sense, show that working parents often cannot afford food, housing, health care, childcare for young children or college costs for older people for low-wage jobs.

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump sharply criticized a recent republican issue on the economic situation: “Wages are rising fast – and, wonderfully, they are rising fastest for low-income workers who have seen 16 percent Salary increase since my election. This is a blue-collar boom. “

In fact, wage growth has increased, but not unusually high. If you combine numerous wage series so as not to despise, I find that nominal wage growth is 3.2 percent, below the previous highs of 3.9 percent in 2007 and 4.5 percent in 2000. Incidentally, 16 percent of Trump speak for low wages. Wage laborer is before inflation. The purchasing power of low-wage checks that are responsible for inflation has increased by 9 percent.

advertisement

But that’s still a solid number, and Trump is right that low wages are rising faster than medium or high wages. The current growth rate of around 5 percent is the same as in the last 1990s, but it is true that the comparable values ​​for middle and high wage workers are lower and 3.5 and 4 percent respectively.

But going a little deeper into the president’s agenda for low-wage workers shows a deep hypocrisy. Those who have low-wage jobs still rarely earn enough to make ends meet. The trend may be that they are friends, but their wages are often still far too low to meet their needs, especially when trying to support a family. As a result, they need different types of support to bridge the gap between what they earn and what they need, and it is precisely this support that the Trump administration is trying to undermine. This happens primarily through executive orders, changes in regulations and government guidelines, not through laws.

Numerous investigations, not to mention common sense, show that working parents often cannot afford food, housing, health care, childcare for young children or college costs for older people for low-wage jobs. To avoid choosing a part of the country with particularly high prices, I looked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology family home needs calculator for Schenectady County, New York, because the prices there are close to the national average , An hourly living wage for a single parent with two children is approximately $ 36.50. For two working parents, it’s around $ 26 each. According to the earnings data that Trump cites, even this latter value is more than twice the one that low-wage workers currently earn (around $ 11.50 an hour).

This is precisely why the government has put together a system to support income, nutrition, health and housing over the years. Although there is an interesting debate about universal income grants, it is still undeniable that families have to work in the paid labor market to avoid deprivation. However, the above figures show an ubiquitous market failure: low-wage jobs do not pay a living wage even in hot labor markets. Research – and once again common sense among those who have ever been poor or who have worked with the poor – shows that low-income people who are most productive want to work and work, but permanent, paid employment can be elusive be you live.

Low-income households therefore often need nutritional support. However, the Trump administration is aggressively pursuing the change in rules (i.e., walking around Congress), which could result in nearly 4 million people losing their benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The government’s attack on health insurance is equally malicious. While the company is seeking to end the Affordable Care, Significant Expansion of Medicaid, and Preventive Disease Protection Act through an ongoing lawsuit, it is asking states to enforce exemptions that reduce Medicaid funding, benefits, and new ones Insurance premiums and job requirements impose on the poor who have been proven to fail.

One of the government’s biggest attacks on low-income households is to slow the growth of the already inadequate official poverty thresholds. His plan would artificially reduce the number of poor in the nation, but more profoundly, because benefits often depend on poverty status, this is a hidden way to cut support.

Another proposed rule change would make it much more difficult for skin-colored families to take action against discriminatory housing policies that have supported the separation of housing for decades.

The Trump administration’s relentless attacks on immigrants are also of concern in this context, as they are designed to prevent these families from seeking exactly the help many immigrant families need in the face of the low-wage jobs in which they work.

Note that one reason for the above-average growth in low-wage workers is that 7 million workers in more than 20 states have received minimum wage increases. My own work suggests that almost a third of the recent low wage increases are due to sub-national wage increases. However, the Trump administration refuses to consider raising the pitifully outdated federal minimum wage of $ 7.25, which is now de facto the wage floor in most southern states.

Eventually, Team Trump managed to cut taxes by nearly $ 2 trillion in the past 10 years, but not a cent more to boost wage subsidies for low-income workers: the Earned Income Tax Credit. As Trump bragged in his speech, the tax credit for children was expanded, but he didn’t notice that its benefits mostly go to families with children with higher incomes. Working parents earning the minimum wage got a premium of just $ 75.

I left the question aside whether the presidents appreciate the economic trends – good or bad – that appear on their watches. No matter how much he imagines before he arrives, how terrible the economy was, he inherited Trump’s riding labor market trends. Still, any president who runs for re-election in a strong economy would appreciate it.

That is why it is so important for those who stand against the President to intensify these little-known attacks. Earned or not, Trump is likely to receive recognition for low unemployment rates that are driving up wages. But his fingerprints are scattered all over a long list of measures that go in the opposite direction and endanger the economic security of low-wage families, immigrants and the colored. These people work hard for little money, stick to the rules and try to get ahead. In the meantime, the president and his team are also working hard to take away the little these families have while donating trillions to their rich donors. If Democrats can’t make loud, punchy noises about this tremendous injustice, it’s up to them.

Jared Bernstein, chief economist of former Vice President Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. He wrote this for the Washington Post.

advertisement