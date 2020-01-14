advertisement

A staffer for the Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, was video appearing as an advocate for street violence in a video recorded by Project Veritas.

In the video, Sander’s Field organizer Kyle Jurek says he wants to “turn down” (that is, fight in the hipster) the “billionaire class, the f ** king media, the experts … of strolling in MSNBC studios, pull those mom ** horns off their hair and light them on fire in the street. ”

The employee went on to say in another video that “f ** king Milwaukee will burn” if Sander did not receive the nomination or if the contest went to the second round. “I’ll start in Milwaukee … and when the police push back that other cities just (the sound of the explosion), Jurek added.

BREAK: “Unless Bernie gets the nomination or goes to a second round at the @DNC Convention, f ** king Milwaukee will burn” – @BernieSanders Field Organizer Kyle Jurek

COMPLETE VIOLATION AT NOON: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/T21gG5cWGQ

– James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

When the investigative journalist asked if Trump’s supporters could be “educated” Jurek began comparing Republicans to Nazi supporters: “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi party, there were as ** tons of population that was f ** king Nazi Germany had to spend billions of dollars to educate their people not to be Nazi … we would probably have to do the same.

Other Bernie employees have called Jurek a “top-notch organizer”, however, the campaign has since tried to erase all internet connections with the man.

It looks like Kyle Jurek has been working with Iowa Field Director @brookew_adams and the Sanders Campaign called Kyle a “top-notch organizer.”

It seems the @BernieSanders campaign has already implemented SOVIET style censorship and erased their praise for this man. # Expos2020 pic.twitter.com/Om0QFWsM84

– James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

