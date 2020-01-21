advertisement

On Tuesday morning, Project Veritas exposed Martin Weissgerber, a second Bernie Sanders campaign organizer who has been registered demanding left-wing extremist violence and a communist revolution.

Martin Weissgerber enlisted in craft beer drinking and said, “I’m going to get armed … I’m ready for the first revolution.”

He proudly declared his support for the violent class struggle and said, “What will help is when we send all Republicans to re-education camps.” He praised the gulags and said “the Soviet Union was one of the most progressive countries” in history for women’s rights.

The Millennial Post has independently verified that Marty Weissgerber has expressed contempt for police officers, Israel, women, and more on social media – all while enjoying a rich lifestyle, where he sends champagne to elites and pursues his hobbies. his very fond of navigation.

The former Boston University student has multiple media outlets, with disturbing statements that are transphobic, anti-political, anti-Semitic and hopeless.

In addition to spreading violent and hateful messages on social media, Weissgerber has a new career as a Soundcloud rapper.

This is the second Bernie staff exhibited by Project Veritas in their project # Expose2020. The first was Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek, who compared the gulags favorably to US prisons, attended antifa events, and said other Bernie employees were also part of the antifa action.

