advertisement

US Senator Bernie Sanders won the Democratic Party’s main competition in New Hampshire. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg took a close second place.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar won third place against popular political forecasts and gave the race for the Democratic nomination a new impetus.

advertisement

Her strong performance pushed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden fourth and fifth, respectively, and raised serious questions about the feasibility of her campaigns.

New Hampshire was the second state in the nation on Tuesday to select its preferred candidate for democratic nomination before the November presidential election after a campaign in Iowa last week.

Mr. Sanders’ victory brings Vermont’s socialists ahead of his rivals as he seeks to nominate the party for the president after losing the main 2016 competition against Hillary Clinton. He won the New Hampshire competition with around 26 percent of the vote, based on strong performance in the state’s major cities such as Manchester and Nashua, as well as in university towns.

Surge

But Mr. Buttigieg fared better than expected at 24 percent and closed the gap to Mr. Sanders significantly in the past few days as he benefited from an increase in support after his unexpected win in Iowa.

In front of fans in Manchester, Mr. Sanders thanked the people of New Hampshire for “a great win tonight”.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he said, noting that he had won the Iowa referendum. “With victories behind us … we’re going to Nevada, we’re going to South Carolina, we’re going to win these states too.”

Mr. Buttigieg, who has positioned himself as a moderator who can appeal to centrist republicans, noted in his speech that he addressed “new ex-republicans who are ready to vote for something new – ready to vote for a policy, which is defined by the number of those we call and not by whom we postpone ”.

Ms. Klobuchar’s performance – and Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden’s poor performance – was one of the main points of the night.

Ms. Klobuchar, which received 20 percent of the vote, had record numbers, higher donations and higher votes in the 36 hours before the area code on Tuesday, partly due to strong performance in a candidate debate and a democratic political dinner at the weekend. Your success may have adversely affected Mr. Biden, a moderate Democrat.

Earlier in the day, the former vice president had canceled an appearance at his election party on Tuesday evening in Nashua, New Hampshire. Instead, he left the state to camp in South Carolina before the area code on February 29. Mr. Biden relies on a strong performance in the first southern state, which holds supremacy, especially among African-American voters, when he tries to save his stalled election campaign.

Given the political difficulties Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden are facing, neither candidate won one of the 24 New Hampshire state delegates – a key figure in the main competition – since both were single-digit.

Still in the race

Ms. Warren – who had been expecting a good choice in New Hampshire as a senator from neighboring Massachusetts – spoke to her supporters early in the evening. She insisted that she was still in the race and found that the Democrats were just beginning the primary process.

“We are two states with 55 states and territories left,” she said. “We still have 98 percent of delegates to win our nomination, and Americans in all parts of our country will be heard.”

On Tuesday, two candidates with lower turnout also withdrew from the race. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet both ended their campaigns on Tuesday night when the polls ended.

The focus will now be on Nevada, which will hold its caucus on February 22nd, followed by elementary school in South Carolina a week later.

On March 3rd, more than a dozen states will vote on “Super Tuesday”. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg expects a strong performance. The billionaire businessman has not contested the early voting states and instead hopes to benefit from a possible split vote among Democrats if he takes part in the competition in early March.

The Democrats will ultimately choose their candidate for the presidential election against Donald Trump at the July Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

advertisement