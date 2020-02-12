advertisement

Sanders made a big step towards a democratic presidential candidate.

Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary with 26% of the vote.

The 78-year-old was closely followed by Pete Buttigieg with 24.4%, who undercut the win in Iowa last week despite some uncertainty about the results.

After his victory, Sanders said to the followers: “We will win because we have an agenda that meets the needs of the working people in this country.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

He continued: “Today’s victory has sent a strong message that is now the time to think big and not small. Now is the time to have the courage to face the corporate and financial elite of this country. This is our moment. “

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren finished third and fourth, and former Vice President Joe Biden was fifth.

Sanders is the most likely representative of the Democrats in the presidential election.

Both Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet recently dropped out of the race.

Sanders’ speech after winning primary school can be seen below:

We just won primary school in New Hampshire. What we have done together is nothing less than the beginning of a political revolution. Visit us live at our first night rally in Manchester! https://t.co/OmKd1xIumv

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 12, 2020

