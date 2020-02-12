advertisement

US Senator Bernie Sanders won the main competition in New Hampshire, and former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg took a close second place.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar prevailed against popular political predictions and finished third. This gave the race for the nomination of the Democratic Party as president a new dynamic.

Her strong performance pushed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden fourth and fifth, respectively, and raised serious questions about the feasibility of her campaigns.

New Hampshire was the second state in the nation on Tuesday to select its preferred candidate for democratic nomination before the November presidential election after a campaign in Iowa last week.

Mr. Sanders’ victory puts the Vermont socialists ahead of his rivals in the referendum as he seeks to nominate the party for the president after losing the main 2016 competition against Hillary Clinton. He won the New Hampshire competition with around 26 percent of the vote, based on strong performance in the state’s major cities such as Manchester and Nashua, as well as in university towns.

Surge

But Mr. Buttigieg fared better than expected at 24 percent and closed the gap to Mr. Sanders significantly in the past few days as he benefited from an increase in support after his unexpected win in Iowa.

In front of fans in Manchester, Mr. Sanders thanked the people of New Hampshire for “a great win tonight”.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he said, noting that he had won the Iowa referendum. “With victories behind us … we’re going to Nevada, we’re going to South Carolina, we’re going to win these states too.”

Mr. Buttigieg, who has positioned himself as a moderator who can address centrist republicans, noted in his speech that he addressed “new ex-republicans who are ready to vote for something new – ready to vote for a policy, which is defined by the number of people we call and not whom we postpone. “

Pete Buttigieg waves to the crowd during a nighttime rally in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Photo: Kate Flock / Bloomberg

Ms. Klobuchar’s performance – and Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden’s poor performance – was one of the main points of the night.

Ms. Klobuchar, which received 20 percent of the vote on Tuesday, had record numbers, more donations and higher votes in the 36 hours before the area code on Tuesday, partly due to strong performance in a candidate debate and a democratic political dinner at the weekend , Your success may have come at the expense of Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat who finished fifth.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Biden canceled an appearance at his election party in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening, and instead left the state to camp in South Carolina before the February 29 area code. Mr. Biden relies on a strong performance in the first southern state, which holds supremacy, especially among African-American voters, when he tries to save his stalled election campaign.

Given the political difficulties Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden are facing, neither candidate won one of the 24 New Hampshire state delegates – a key figure in the main competition – since both were single-digit.

Still in the race

Ms. Warren – who had been expecting a good choice in New Hampshire as a senator from neighboring Massachusetts – spoke to her supporters early in the evening. She insisted that she was still in the race and found that the Democrats were just beginning the primary process. “We are in two states with fifty-five states and territories left,” she said. “We still have 98 percent of delegates to win our nomination, and Americans in all parts of our country will be heard.”

On Tuesday, two candidates with lower turnout also withdrew from the race. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet both ended their presidential campaigns on Tuesday evening when the polls ended.

The focus will now be on Nevada, which will hold its caucus on February 22nd, followed by elementary school in South Carolina a week later.

On March 3rd, more than a dozen states will vote on “Super Tuesday”. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg expects a strong performance. The billionaire businessman has not contested the early voting states and instead hopes to benefit from a possible split vote among Democrats if he takes part in the competition in early March.

The Democrats will ultimately choose their candidate for the presidential election against Donald Trump at the July Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

