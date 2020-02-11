advertisement

Bernie Sanders visits the polling station in Manchester on primary day

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited supporters holding “Bernie” signs outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire, hours before the elections during the first election to the United States in 2020, February 11. Sanders shook hands with supporters and spoke to the media on Tuesday as seen in this live stream from his campaign. He told the crowd that his campaign was talking to people who “felt that Washington had turned their backs”. He spoke about general health care, high prescription drug costs, and the impact of high turnout among young people. When Sanders spoke about the controversial results of the Iowa Caucus, he said he had defeated his opponents and he hoped to continue to be successful in New Hampshire and across the country. Sanders and democratic opponent Pete Buttigieg have both formally requested a return to certain areas in Iowa. Sanders said the key to his success in Iowa was high voter turnout. “To defeat Donald Trump, we need the largest turnout in history,” he said. Photo credit: Bernie Sanders via Storyful

