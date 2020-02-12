advertisement

Democratic consultant James Carville spent much of the last week on television, warning, with Baptist intensity, of what would happen if the Democratic Party named Bernie Sanders. “It will be the end of the day,” said Carville. “I’m afraid of dying. I really am. But at the latest political rallies and meetings across New Hampshire, Sanders’ rivals barely spoke his name. Monday in Exeter, Pete Buttigieg spoke of hope; in a church basement in Gilford, Joe Biden told a story of comforting a man who had lost his job. Curious Democrats arrived at Amy Klobuchar’s latest events, suddenly discussing among themselves the merits of Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. They did not settle for one. Tonight’s results largely echoed those of Iowa: Sanders won about twenty-six percent of the vote, with Buttigieg close behind, nearly twenty-five percent, and Klobuchar, with twenty, surprisingly still racing. Sanders captured New Hampshire. Had he also captured the Party base?

Not yet. At the end of the evening, the race remained as unstable as before. In 2016, Sanders won sixty percent of the votes in New Hampshire; this time his totals were less than half. Sanders is running a slightly different campaign this time: more focused in its messaging and more conventional in its concerns. “Bernie Beats Trump” is now the slogan, a declaration of eligibility. There is also a slightly different coalition. In 2016, it swept the outlying regions of Iowa and New Hampshire. This time he lost a lot, against Buttigieg and Klobuchar, but held the six largest cities in the state. Its margins with young voters are vast. The Democratic Party is, more than ever, urban, and Sanders’ victories in the middle cities of Iowa and New Hampshire are a good sign of his performance in the country’s largest cities.

If the Party seemed to be moving towards Sanders on Tuesday evening, it also moved away from Barack Obama, whose Secretary of State lost the last presidential election to Donald Trump and whose Vice-President risks losing it well earlier. Biden’s weakness is evident since the first competition of the year, if not much more. Even so, Obama’s longtime spokesman Robert Gibbs said on MSNBC tonight that it was “amazing to see him in fifth position.” It may not have been so surprising for Biden, who left New Hampshire early this evening, landing in Columbia, South Carolina. His hopes now depend on the enthusiasm of South African voters who supported Obama and seemed inclined to support him. But even in South Carolina, polls have dwindled, part of Biden’s support having abandoned it for billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, who together have spent more than three hundred million dollars on television commercials, while Biden has spent ten million dollars. Biden demands a lot of loyalty. As a result, the South Carolina primary on the last day of this month, and competitions in the Southern States, in general, seem much less certain – and more interesting.

In Iowa, history has turned out to be the undemocratic disarray of caucuses. In New Hampshire, it was the roaming, often frantic, eye of his constituents who stopped journalists outside the rallies to ask what they saw on the runway, which went from Biden to Warren to Buttigieg based on poll and rumors and sentiment – the idea being to beat Trump, whatever would do the trick. The surprise in recent days has been the number of voters who have turned to Klobuchar, who has neither a political idea for signing nor a new way of describing the problems facing the country. However, she rightly pointed out in Friday’s debate that progressive plans to overhaul the health economy may not be realistic and that centrists may be naive to invest their hopes in the inexperienced Buttigieg. On the stump this week, she pointed out that she had won in red light districts across Minnesota (“including Michele Bachmann district three times”) and suddenly went from fifth to third place . On Monday evening, Sanders filled an arena in Durham with seventy-five hundred people for a rally in the guise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Strokes (all three New Yorkers). Klobuchar drew some two hundred people to a hall in the American Legion in Rochester, where outside there were a dozen little signs saying “Amy for America” ​​and a huge statement “Play Keno”. It seemed a little strange, given the tremendous operations of Warren, Buttigieg and Sanders, that Klobuchar could reach the fifth of the vote in the past two days. Maybe it’s just New Hampshire. Or maybe the race is also unstable.

The traditional Democratic candidates collectively won about two-thirds of the votes in New Hampshire and Iowa, and the Progressives won one-third. One plausible theory is that the anti-Sanders faction simply has a coordination problem, and that, once it has decided which candidate should speak for the moderate majority, that candidate will sweep. But is there really an anti-Sanders faction? This week in New Hampshire, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden did not seem to have so much in common. You can drive from a Buttigieg rally, where the vision was of a company looking forward to the future, to a Biden or Klobuchar meeting, where the stories were about miners and sellers and the ethos was of a rooted in the past. In any case, the time for moderate Democrats to unite may be running out. Bloomberg, with its hundreds of millions of dollars to spend, is already in third place in some national polls, so the next contest for the soul of the Democratic Party could be between two personalities who, until very recently, weren’t democrats at all.

Warren, who has long seemed to be the linchpin of the race, the link between the Sanders faction and the rest, conceded early this evening, with a total vote of around ten percent. Earlier in the afternoon, her campaign had circulated a memo insisting that she had a clear path to national victory, even as she canceled television commercials in South Carolina. Warren’s campaign featured farewell notes last week – a crowd rose to applaud him behind the scenes at a rally on Monday afternoon, then appeared on the press bus and spoke of its way over the past ten years. On stage tonight, she looked more provocative, insisting that she continue and decrying the tone of division she had detected in the camps of Buttigieg and Sanders. “Our campaign is best placed to beat Donald Trump because we can unite our party,” she said. Then she quoted Jesse Jackson: “It takes two wings to fly.” This image suggested how much of the Party she had already given Sanders. All the candidates to his right got a wing. Sanders had the other.

