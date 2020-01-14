advertisement

Earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, one of the remaining Democratic candidates for the presidential nomination, announced that his campaign had raised a staggering $ 34.5 million in the fourth quarter of the 2019 reporting period.

It was an extremely impressive achievement, especially given that none of his Democratic competitors even came close to matching that amount.

The candidate raising the next largest sum, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, raised $ 24.7 million, nearly $ 10 million less than Sanders. This was followed by former Vice President Joe Biden who raised $ 22.7 million and Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $ 21.2 million.

A full year of fundraising showed similar results. However, again, Sander easily outperformed all his competitors after calculating year-round contributions.

Truly extraordinary and worthy of recurrence, Sanders’s campaign raised so much money without ever attracting the richest in American society. It’s a stark contrast to Democrats like Mayor Pete, who have been accused of holding elite “summer cave” funds.

But this is Bernie for you.

He is based for much of his campaign, and indeed, for most of his life, cheating on the billionaires and multimillionaires who have benefited unfairly at the expense of the vast majority of the population.

It would be against every thread in his being to reach out to them with outstretched hands, praying for the scraps of their wealth.

On the contrary, Sanders’ campaign has admired Americans every day (1.8 million Americans, to be specific) with the average contribution estimate at just over $ 18.

With so many individuals donating to his campaign, Bernie is the one and only candidate to surpass Donald Trump to this extent.

Evidently, Bernie’s tireless campaign efforts, along with his enduring message of preaching the importance of economic and social justice, is paying dividends in support of fundraising.

This, along with a series of notable endorsements, which have also helped fuel the Sanders campaign.

In December, Sanders won approval from the Center for Popular Democracy Action, an advocacy organization that includes over 50 different progressive groups, with over 600,000 members. Later that month, Bernie also secured the endorsement of Action People, an even larger progressive network representing more than 1 million members.

Approvals do not stop there.

Three members of the so-called “Squad”, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, everyone threw a lot into Sanders’ campaign, opting for Bernie over every other contender.

The team’s most influential and talkative, Ocasio-Cortez, has proven particularly effective as a lieutenant on the campaign trail.

Last month, she ran a Spanish-language borough in Las Vegas on behalf of Sander’s campaign, all in an effort to further reinforce Bern’s popularity with Latino voters. She also went on to give the keynote address for Sanders at a massive rally in Venice, Calif.As so massive in fact, that the Sanders campaign drew about 14,000 participants.

With such a moment, Sanders’ campaign is in a more desirable position with Democratic primaries set to begin Feb. 3.

And that is unlikely to change anytime soon, especially now that Bernie has been cleaned with a clean bill of health from his doctor after a heart attack. It will only help to whitewash undecided Democratic voters that Bernie really is health and sanity for the nomination.

So don’t be distracted by doubters and modern day.

Bernie has proven himself a candidate to watch, even if many media outlets have shunned their journalistic responsibilities to properly cover his growing campaign.

He is among the top contenders in the Iowa polls, and is competing in New Hampshire.

A victory in one of these first states has the potential to lift his campaign momentum to even greater heights to come.

At this rate, it is certainly not indestructible that Bernie surpasses Biden, the race’s perceived leader, to grab the Democratic Party’s most coveted cloak.

After all, in a national poll, Sanders is trailing Biden by just two percentage points.

Of course, anything can happen in the weeks and months ahead, especially with four accomplished and capable candidates running such competitive campaigns.

But in such a long race, momentum is often integral to success, and of all the candidates, it is Bernie who has it in the cabbage.

If he keeps this up, the unfounded Vermont socialist can only win this.

Wyatt James Schierman is a freelance writer from Alberta and a regular columnist with Loonie Politics.

Hill Times

