advertisement

Democratic presidential candidates come to Iowa this weekend to cast their final vote on Monday. This is an indication that the competition may be one of the tightest in recent history.

The party’s voters in the Midwest will choose their candidate to take over the presumed Republican candidate, President Donald Trump, in the election campaign on Monday evening in November.

advertisement

Iowa marks the beginning of the peak season in which New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina hold their primaries or caucuses this month before more than a dozen states select their candidate on Super Tuesday, March 3rd. The Democratic Party will select the candidate for the November 3 election at a Milwaukee convention in July.

Recent polls show that Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, has found support in Iowa. This was supported by an active support base and a lucrative basic fundraising program. According to a Real Clear Politics poll, Mr. Sanders leads the Iowa field with 23.8 percent Democratic approval, followed by Joe Biden with 20.2 percent. Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is 15.8 percent, closely followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota-born Amy Klobuchar at 9.6 percent.

National survey

Ms. Sanders’ late surge was also confirmed in a national poll by NBC and the Wall Street Journal released on Friday. With 27 percent support among democratic voters at national level, Mr. Sanders is thus slightly ahead of Mr. Biden with 26 percent. Ms. Warren was in the single digits with 15 percent ahead of Mr. Buttigieg and Ms. Klobuchar.

Mr. Sanders’ first place marks a turnaround from a month ago. In the same survey, the experienced socialist senator was 21 percent ahead of Biden with 28 percent.

Although Mr. Sanders – who narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in Iowa in 2016 – has been a step ahead of his rivals in the past few weeks, most surveys are still in the area of ​​error and suggest an unpredictable result on Monday.

The weeks leading up to the caucus were overshadowed by the impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, which forced the four Democratic candidates who are members of the Senate to stay in Washington.

Senators Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar and Michael Bennet all participated in the main hearing, which takes place every day except Sunday and keeps them away from the campaign in the last few important weeks.

Summon witnesses

Since the Senate is due to vote on the summons of witnesses on Friday evening, the impeachment proceedings could be completed this weekend. Should Republicans block a vote against the subpoena – a prospect that became more and more likely on Friday after Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced her refusal to testify – the Senate would vote to impeachment and Trump would almost certainly be acquitted.

Republicans are keen to complete the process before next Tuesday when the President will deliver the annual Union State speech to Congress.

As of Friday evening, all four senators running for Democrat nominations should camp in Iowa sometime this weekend to secure support.

Several candidates also launched new advertising campaigns. The Mayor of Indiana, Mr. Buttigieg, who campaigned intensively for the state, emphasized his freshness as a candidate and the “hunger of the voters for a new kind of politics”.

“The old political style is broken. We can’t do the same and expect different results, ”said the 37-year-old military veteran on a digital ad that appears on social media and digital platforms before the vote.

Four new ads

Similarly, Ms. Warren’s campaign launched four new ads, suggesting that despite an increase in late summer last year in the Midwest, she may be losing support. In particular, the ads seem to highlight Ms. Warren’s ability to beat Mr. Trump – a concern some voters advocate. An advertisement under the banner “You can win” shows a male voter who ran for Mr. Trump in 2016 but is now voting for Ms. Warren.

Iowa, a predominantly rural state with 3 million inhabitants, was the first U.S. state to conduct a selection process since the 1970s, which gave it an oversized role in the appointment of the president.

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Iowans will select their candidates from more than 1,600 locations across the state. For the first time, the National Democratic Committee also operates more than 90 “satellite” causal channels, in which non-resident Iowans and those unable to attend traditional gatherings can vote.

advertisement