The former WorldCom chief, convicted in one of the biggest corporate accounting scandals in US history, died just over a month after his early release from prison. Bernard Ebbers was 78 years old.

The Canadian-born former telecommunications executive died on Sunday in Brookhaven, Mississippi, surrounded by his family, according to a family statement.

WorldCom Inc. collapsed and went bankrupt in 2002, following revelations of an $ 11 billion accounting fraud that included pressure from senior executives on subordinates to inflate the figures to make the most profitable business. The collapse caused losses to shareholders, including those who had invested in pension plans.

Ebbers was convicted in New York in 2005 for securities fraud and other charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. A federal appeals judge who upheld Ebbers’ conviction in 2006 wrote that WorldCom’s fraudulent accounting practices were “specifically intended to create a false picture of profitability even for professional analysts who, in the case of Ebbers, were motivated by his personal financial situation. “

Before settling in telecommunications, Ebbers had a diverse career that began in the sport. He received a basketball scholarship at Mississippi College, where he specialized in physical education. After his studies, he coached high school teams for a year before investing in a hotel; he eventually amassed a Best Western chain in Mississippi and Texas, as well as a car dealership in Columbia, Mississippi.

Following the advice of his friends and little knowledge of the telephone industry, he invested in a small long-distance business, LDDS, in 1983. He eventually took over daily operations and bought out competitors, transforming LDDS – which was later renamed WorldCom, based in Clinton, Mississippi – to become the fourth largest long distance company in 1996.

He was considered a “no frills” man with an impetuous attitude who preferred jeans to a suit. An analyst quoted in a first profile in the late 1990s said that Bernie Ebbers was “the telephone equivalent of Bill Gates”.

At the time of its collapse following its 2002 accounting fraud scandal, WorldCom was the second largest long distance company in the country. Ebbers left that year and after his conviction was imprisoned from September 2006 to December 21, when he was released by the Bureau of Prisons.

In the meantime, WorldCom has resurfaced under the name MCI, taken over by Verizon and transferred to Ashburn, Virginia.

US district judge Valerie E. Caproni said late last year that it was her responsibility to order the early release of Ebbers after a lawyer cited serious health concerns and said that Ebbers had suffered significant weight loss. At over 6 feet tall, it had dropped from over 200 pounds to 147 pounds. Lawyer Graham Carner told the judge that his client may not be living for another 18 months.

Among other ailments, Ebbers had heart disease, said Carner. Ebbers was not in court when Caproni announced his decision on December 18; his lawyers said he had been hospitalized.

“While Mr. Ebbers is physically alive … his quality of life has disappeared,” Carner said in December. “If he was released today, Mr. Ebbers will not be playing tennis or running a business.”

In court documents in September, his lawyers said that Ebbers unintentionally hit another prisoner while walking around the facility in September 2017, so that the prisoner went to Ebbers’ open cell later in the day and the physical attack.

Newspapers reported that the attack fractured the bones around Ebbers’ eyes and caused blunt head trauma and other injuries. They also said that Ebbers had been placed in segregation because his “very limited sight” did not allow him to identify the perpetrator.

In July 2019, one of Ebbers’ daughters applied for her father to be released on compassionate grounds from a medical facility in Fort Worth, Texas federal prison. Court documents indicate that an official from the Prisons Office rejected this request in August. The family’s statement said that the Prisons Office “had no diagnostic or treatment plan in place” and Ebbers experienced a “rapid decline” in October, followed by multiple hospitalizations in November and December.

While prosecutors admitted that Ebbers’ health had deteriorated in prison, they opposed early release. US deputy prosecutor Jason Cowley told the judge that such a decision would send “a terrible message to the rule of law” because it would cut Ebbers’ sentence in half.

The family statement acknowledged resistance to Ebbers’ early release from victims of the WorldCom collapse, but said many victims also expressed support.

“Many shareholders and employees lost their investments in the fall of WorldCom. Many of our friends – and many family members – have done it too, ”said the statement. “Fortunately, Justice Caproni agreed with us – keeping Dad in jail, especially in his unexplained and undiagnosed state of deterioration, would not bring anyone’s investment back.”

The family said they would pray for the victims. The statement, which has repeatedly praised Caproni, said that family members may plan to defend the rights of others “who deserve to be released with compassion for their families”.

