Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City can shake off the lackluster Premier League title defense and enjoy the best season in club history.

Pep Guardiola’s team is 22 points behind the runaway leader Liverpool. This deficit could be even bigger the next time they play after playing West Ham on Sunday due to the effects of Storm Ciara.

The focus will soon be on a delicious Champions League round of 16 with Real Madrid as City travel to Santiago Bernabeu on 26 February for the first leg.

A Wembley showdown against Aston Villa on March 1st gives Silva and his teammates a chance to win a third EFL Cup in a row, and they stay in the running for two consecutive FA Cups, with a trip to Sheffield this Wednesday round five.

However, the Champions League remains the final frontier, and the Portuguese playmaker believes that fame in top European competition could exceed last season’s unprecedented national high.

“People are used to Man City winning everything. If we look at the last two and a half seasons, there is no team in Europe that has won as many trophies as we have,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“It’s not because we don’t win a title, the team changes from one of the best to an average team. If we win the trophies and the Champions League, it’s the best season this club has ever seen.”

“So there is still a lot to fight because we know that we still have a difficult task ahead of us.”

Still, Silva couldn’t hide his disappointment with the way in which City has not met Liverpool’s relentless challenge in the top division.

“I think we reached a point where we gave up a little early a month ago and I think we shouldn’t have done that,” he said.

“It was not on purpose, it was in our heads. I think everyone was a little disappointed to have 10 or 15 points behind them and we felt a bit depressed. We shouldn’t have done it.”

“It’s difficult because we’re a familiar team and we’ve won everything in England last season. If we don’t win a competition, we’re angry with ourselves and we want to do better and better.”

Silva recalled City’s previous talent for scoring important goals on his debut at Etihad Stadium in 2017-18, before adding: “In the important moments we weren’t as happy as in previous seasons – we always have relinquished last minute Liverpool always hits at the last minute and these little details make the difference.

“The team has to try to find a balance. If things go well and don’t think we’re the best, and if things don’t go a bit as we expect, we don’t think we’re the worst team that has ever existed. ” , “

