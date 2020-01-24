advertisement

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, took second place in Brand Finance’s Brand Guardianship Index 2020.

Arnault narrowly missed first place with 72.1 out of 100 points and was only 0.1 points behind the world brand leader Lockheed Martin and Marillyn Hewson. The annual index, published on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, rates the CEOs of the world’s largest companies from 0 to 100 according to their performance as market leaders and ambassadors for their brands. Last year Arnaunt took third place with 68.4.

The fashion module’s improved ranking goes back to a busy year for LVMH, the parent company of luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine and Givenchy. In April 2019, Arnault and LVMH pledged more than $ 220 million to repair Notre Dame after the cathedral was damaged by fire. The following month, the company announced the launch of Fenty, a luxury label led by Rihanna. LVMH also added Tiffany & Co., the US-based jewelry brand, to its portfolio in November this year through a $ 16.2 billion deal.

In the fashion, retail and athletics industry, Arnault was the only industry leader in the top 10. François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Gucci’s parent company Kering, ranked 12th, while Chanel’s Alain Wertheimer ranked 24th. Alibaba’s Daniel Zhang rose from 54th to 19th last year. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, dropped from No. 1 to No. 54 last year.

The complete Brand Guardianship Index for Brand Finance 2020 can be found here.

