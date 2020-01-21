The Berlin International Film Festival will take place from February 20 to March 1, 2020.
The Berlinale continues to present its program and today announces films selected for the Forum category: an independent section of the festival organized by the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art and celebrating its 50th anniversary.
This interlocking of old and new runs through the selection. The category offers challenging and thought-provoking films that combine cinema with visual arts, theater and literature. Many of the 35 films in this year’s program – 28 of which are world premieres – are characterized by how they navigate between the past and the present.
Included in the selection are the late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz and his widow Valeria Sarmientos “The Tango of the Widower and his Distorting Mirror”, which opens this year’s forum. Ruiz, who died in 2011, shot the material in Chile in 1967, but was unable to complete it before going into exile in 1973. His widow Sarmiento has now turned the footage into a finished film.
connected
connected
The film would have been a debut film by Ruiz, then 27 years old, if it had been finished in 1967, but he had to abandon the project due to lack of post-production funding.
According to its own synopsis, the film follows “a man whose wife has committed suicide and appears to him as a ghost. The spirit follows him everywhere … After seeing the spirit so many times, the man begins to resemble her and becomes more and more feminine. In this spiral we find that he was never really married and that his personality is really going on doubling and a schizophrenic game. “
According to production notes, Sarmiento used Ruiz ‘handwritten notebooks to understand the structure of the film.
Soviet cinema classics such as the late Aleksandr Medvedkin “Schastye” (“Glück”) and feminist key works such as “The Woman’s Film” by the Newsreel Group and documentaries on the American civil rights movement (“The Murder of Fred Hampton” by Howard Alk) are featured alongside radicals such as ” Ostia “by Sergio Citti and” Gishiki “(” The Ceremony “) by Nagisa Ōshima.
The 70th Berlin International Film Festival begins on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and ends on Sunday, March 1.
The complete list follows:
“Anne at 13,000 feet”
Canada / USA
by Kazik Radwanski
European premiere
“Anunciaron tormenta” (“A storm came”)
Spain
by Javier Fernández Vázquez
world Premiere
“Chico ventana tambien quisiera tener un submarino”
Uruguay / Argentina / Brazil / Netherlands / Philippines
by Alex Piperno
world Premiere
“Entre perro y lobo”
Cuba / Spain
by Irene Gutiérrez
world Premiere
“Eyimofe” (“This is my wish”)
Nigeria / USA
by Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri
world Premiere
“FREM”
Czech Republic / Slovakia
by Viera Čákanyová
International premiere
“Generations”
United States
by Lynne Siefert
world Premiere
“Gli appunti di Anna Azzori” / “Uno specchio che viaggia nel tempo” (“The notes of Anna Azzori” / A mirror that travels through time)
Austria / Germany / France
by Constanze Ruhm
world Premiere
“Gorod usnul” (“In deep sleep”)
Russian Federation
by Maria Ignatenko
world Premiere
“Grève ou crève” (strike or die)
France
by Jonathan Rescigno
world Premiere
“Ieşirea trenurilor din gară” (The exit of the trains)
Romania
by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
world Premiere
“Kama fissamaa’ kathalika ala al-ard “
Lebanon
by Sarah Francis
world Premiere
“Art comes from the beak as it grows”
Germany
by Sabine Herpich
world Premiere
“La casa dell’amore” (“The House of Love”)
Italy
by Luca Ferri
world Premiere
Lúa vermella (red flood of the moon)
Spain
by Lois Patiño
world Premiere
“Luz nos trópicos” (“Light in the Tropics”)
Brazil
by Paula Gaitán
world Premiere
“Maggie’s Farm”
United States
by James Benning
world Premiere
“Medium”
Argentina
by Edgardo Cozarinsky
world Premiere
“Namo” (“The Alien”)
I ran
by Nader Saeivar
world Premiere
“Oeconomia”
Germany
by Carmen Losmann
world Premiere
“Overtures”
United Kingdom / France
by The Living and the Dead Ensemble
world Premiere
“Petit Samedi”
Belgium
by Paola Sermon-Daï
world Premiere
“Ping Jing” (“The Calming Down”)
China
by Song Fang
world Premiere
“Responsabilidad empresarial” (“Corporate Responsibility”)
Argentina’
by Jonathan Perel
world Premiere
“Seishin 0” (“zero”)
Japan / USA
by Kazuhiro Soda
European premiere
“The widower’s tango and its distorting mirror”
Chile
by Raúl Ruiz, Valeria Sarmiento
world Premiere
“Tipografic majuscul” (capital letters)
Romania
by Radu Jude
International premiere
“Traverser” (“After the crossing”)
France / Burkina Faso / Belgium
by Joël Richmond Mathieu Akafou
world Premiere
“The Twentieth Century”
Canada
by Matthew Rankin
European premiere
“The two sights”
Canada / United Kingdom
by Joshua Bonnetta
world Premiere
“Victoria”
Belgium
by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer and Isabelle Tollenaere
world Premiere
“The Viewing Booth”
Israel / USA
by Ra’anan Alexandrowicz
International premiere
Vil, má (godly evil)
Brazil
by Gustavo Vinagre
world Premiere
“What remains I Šta ostaje” I “What remains” I “Re-visited”
Germany / Austria / Bosnia and Herzegovina
by Clarissa Thieme
world Premiere
“Zeus Machine. L’invincibile “(” Zeus Machine. The Invincible “)
Italy
by Nadia Ranocchi, David Zamagni
International premiere
Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.