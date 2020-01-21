advertisement

The Berlin International Film Festival will take place from February 20 to March 1, 2020.

The Berlinale continues to present its program and today announces films selected for the Forum category: an independent section of the festival organized by the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art and celebrating its 50th anniversary.

This interlocking of old and new runs through the selection. The category offers challenging and thought-provoking films that combine cinema with visual arts, theater and literature. Many of the 35 films in this year’s program – 28 of which are world premieres – are characterized by how they navigate between the past and the present.

Included in the selection are the late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz and his widow Valeria Sarmientos “The Tango of the Widower and his Distorting Mirror”, which opens this year’s forum. Ruiz, who died in 2011, shot the material in Chile in 1967, but was unable to complete it before going into exile in 1973. His widow Sarmiento has now turned the footage into a finished film.

The film would have been a debut film by Ruiz, then 27 years old, if it had been finished in 1967, but he had to abandon the project due to lack of post-production funding.

According to its own synopsis, the film follows “a man whose wife has committed suicide and appears to him as a ghost. The spirit follows him everywhere … After seeing the spirit so many times, the man begins to resemble her and becomes more and more feminine. In this spiral we find that he was never really married and that his personality is really going on doubling and a schizophrenic game. “

According to production notes, Sarmiento used Ruiz ‘handwritten notebooks to understand the structure of the film.

Soviet cinema classics such as the late Aleksandr Medvedkin “Schastye” (“Glück”) and feminist key works such as “The Woman’s Film” by the Newsreel Group and documentaries on the American civil rights movement (“The Murder of Fred Hampton” by Howard Alk) are featured alongside radicals such as ” Ostia “by Sergio Citti and” Gishiki “(” The Ceremony “) by Nagisa Ōshima.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival begins on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and ends on Sunday, March 1.

The complete list follows:

“Anne at 13,000 feet”

Canada / USA

by Kazik Radwanski

European premiere

“Anunciaron tormenta” (“A storm came”)

Spain

by Javier Fernández Vázquez

world Premiere

“Chico ventana tambien quisiera tener un submarino”

Uruguay / Argentina / Brazil / Netherlands / Philippines

by Alex Piperno

world Premiere

“Entre perro y lobo”

Cuba / Spain

by Irene Gutiérrez

world Premiere

“Eyimofe” (“This is my wish”)

Nigeria / USA

by Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri

world Premiere

“FREM”

Czech Republic / Slovakia

by Viera Čákanyová

International premiere

“Generations”

United States

by Lynne Siefert

world Premiere

“Gli appunti di Anna Azzori” / “Uno specchio che viaggia nel tempo” (“The notes of Anna Azzori” / A mirror that travels through time)

Austria / Germany / France

by Constanze Ruhm

world Premiere

“Gorod usnul” (“In deep sleep”)

Russian Federation

by Maria Ignatenko

world Premiere

“Grève ou crève” (strike or die)

France

by Jonathan Rescigno

world Premiere

“Ieşirea trenurilor din gară” (The exit of the trains)

Romania

by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

world Premiere

“Kama fissamaa’ kathalika ala al-ard “

Lebanon

by Sarah Francis

world Premiere

“Art comes from the beak as it grows”

Germany

by Sabine Herpich

world Premiere

“La casa dell’amore” (“The House of Love”)

Italy

by Luca Ferri

world Premiere

Lúa vermella (red flood of the moon)

Spain

by Lois Patiño

world Premiere

“Luz nos trópicos” (“Light in the Tropics”)

Brazil

by Paula Gaitán

world Premiere

“Maggie’s Farm”

United States

by James Benning

world Premiere

“Medium”

Argentina

by Edgardo Cozarinsky

world Premiere

“Namo” (“The Alien”)

I ran

by Nader Saeivar

world Premiere

“Oeconomia”

Germany

by Carmen Losmann

world Premiere

“Overtures”

United Kingdom / France

by The Living and the Dead Ensemble

world Premiere

“Petit Samedi”

Belgium

by Paola Sermon-Daï

world Premiere

“Ping Jing” (“The Calming Down”)

China

by Song Fang

world Premiere

“Responsabilidad empresarial” (“Corporate Responsibility”)

Argentina’

by Jonathan Perel

world Premiere

“Seishin 0” (“zero”)

Japan / USA

by Kazuhiro Soda

European premiere

“The widower’s tango and its distorting mirror”

Chile

by Raúl Ruiz, Valeria Sarmiento

world Premiere

“Tipografic majuscul” (capital letters)

Romania

by Radu Jude

International premiere

“Traverser” (“After the crossing”)

France / Burkina Faso / Belgium

by Joël Richmond Mathieu Akafou

world Premiere

“The Twentieth Century”

Canada

by Matthew Rankin

European premiere

“The two sights”

Canada / United Kingdom

by Joshua Bonnetta

world Premiere

“Victoria”

Belgium

by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer and Isabelle Tollenaere

world Premiere

“The Viewing Booth”

Israel / USA

by Ra’anan Alexandrowicz

International premiere

Vil, má (godly evil)

Brazil

by Gustavo Vinagre

world Premiere

“What remains I Šta ostaje” I “What remains” I “Re-visited”

Germany / Austria / Bosnia and Herzegovina

by Clarissa Thieme

world Premiere

“Zeus Machine. L’invincibile “(” Zeus Machine. The Invincible “)

Italy

by Nadia Ranocchi, David Zamagni

International premiere

