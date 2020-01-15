advertisement

Berejiklian reveals that “hundreds of lives” could have been lost in Australian bushfires

Andrew Clennell

Political editor of Sky News

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has revealed that the deadly bush fires in the state could have resulted in the deaths of “hundreds of lives” if it had not been for the rural fire brigade and other rescue workers.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Australia, Ms. Berejiklian also said that it was not up to “politicians” to decide whether there should be more burns in the future. The government must listen to the “experts” and there are only certain weather conditions where burns can occur.

Ms. Berejiklian said she feared no “blame game” by a national royal commission. She said NSW had done everything possible in the bushfire disaster and said Prime Minister Scott Morrison called to say that 3,000 reservists were on their way to help. The bushfire “made it easier”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was pushed to the “constitutional border” by the deployment of troops on January 4, but Ms. Berejiklian said NSW had fulfilled all of his defense wishes and that the reservists were needed for the recovery effort and not for the emergency response when she tried to downplay tension between the couple.

Ms. Berejiklian said that she had privately informed Mr. Morrison that she would like to work with a national royal commission, but NSW also had to do its own investigation of the fires.

Ms. Berejiklian, who did not say goodbye throughout the disaster, said the fires hit her personally and she felt that her presence on the fire front had been welcomed.

