This is a new marketing and tourism strategy in northern Michigan, as two communities join forces.

Rick Coates is the executive director of the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce. “There is an opportunity for everyone to work together and I think that is what excites everyone.

The Benzie County Visitors Bureau is looking to expand its reach and is partnering with Traverse City Tourism to do this. The idea is to create a stronger marketing presence and benefit both communities. Coates says Benzie County has a history of tag team effort in tourism. “The chamber really played the role of chamber of commerce and reception center.” For over 20 years, the Benzie County Chamber – and the Visitors’ Bureau – have shared a building and a name. But now the Visitors Bureau has a new vision. “CVB voting members, and rightly so, believe there is an opportunity to broaden the brand from the tourism perspective of Benzie County by partnering with Traverse Tourism.”

22 participating Benzie County properties and their visitors will start paying a 5% assessment on room fees starting March 1. This money goes to Traverse City Tourism to fund marketing and sales efforts. Arah Johnson works at Crystal Mountain and is also a member of the board of directors of the Benzie CVB. She says, “Due to the size of Benzie County and the number of accommodation properties, there is a limit to our marketing potential. By joining Traverse City, they have a much wider reach and exposure. “

And Johnson says tourists in northern Michigan aren’t always concerned with crossing county borders. “Visitors don’t see the county boundaries. They think it’s a region and we want to promote it as such. We find that often people who stay in the Traverse City area go to Benzie County and, vice versa, people who stay in Benzie County will visit many points of interest in the area. ”

The partnership also affects the Benzie Room – which becomes a completely autonomous entity. But Coates says it gives them an opportunity to focus on ways to better serve the business community. “Almost all of the Chamber member companies that are here in Benzie County are directly or indirectly affected by the tourism industry, so this is extremely important. We will therefore continue to play a vital role. “

And while Johnson says that the debate over funding for Pure Michigan was not a key factor in the decision – the uncertainty of what comes from Lansing makes this partnership even more important. “Due to the fact that there is no Pure Michigan funding at this time, it probably helps our region to pool our resources, as it increases the purchasing power in the market in that region, so that there won’t be a lot of what’s going on at the state level. “

The Benzie Chamber, meanwhile, will assess and restructure its operations in the coming weeks. In a letter to members of the House, Coates says he plans “to meet with tourism companies based in Benzie and other interested parties in late February to discuss the operation of the visitor center and other tourism initiatives . ”

