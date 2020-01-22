advertisement

Finding the Internet in Benzie County is sometimes hazardous. Many rural areas in the region are unrelated, hampering businesses and owners.

Today, the county commissioners have teamed up with a new Internet service provider to expand access to the area.

They work with Eclipse Communications to create an Internet infrastructure locally.

The company says it will have the southern piece of the community ready to go by the end of the year, and total coverage of 60% in two years and 80% in five years, according to the minutes of the Benzie Economic Development Broadband subcommittee meeting.

The Benzie Chamber of Commerce says this is huge news for local businesses.

“This is a major, major accomplishment,” said chamber executive director Rick Coates. “From a business perspective, from an education perspective, from a health perspective, and the list goes on, we need better connectivity.”

Coates hopes that the access will encourage businesses to set up in the city, and that will be the reason why the existing establishments will remain.

For years, Beulah’s Ursa Major bistro and cafe has been one of the only places in the neighborhood to have good Wi-Fi.

While many come for owner Kelly Chorley and Reuben’s signature cookies, many tourists stop to log on.

“We are very surprised,” oh my God, how is there no internet in this cabin? “And they come to visit us all summer,” said Chorley. “We give them a place to camp all day, do their business meetings, do their work… it often happens. I have people who stop to use the Internet. “

Eclipse says they plan to build infrastructure in Beulah, with the potential to install fiber capacity across the board.

Eclipse will release a map of the coverage area this spring.

