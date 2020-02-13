Bencic’s best seed came in the seventh 7-6 (4), 6-4 against the Russian veteran in an hour and 44 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.

The five-time world champion for the run in this event in 2016 gained momentum in the first set, where he was broken three times, but Kuznetsova was unable to serve on the pitch from 6 to 5.

After earning the first five points after the tournament, Benchic claimed that the tie earned the first five points and tightened things up in the second set, where a solo break was crucial in the seventh game.

. @ BelindaBencic continues his run at @ formula_TX

Kuznetsova wins, 7-6 (4), 6-4. pic.twitter.com/8P752F3dGY:

– WTA (@WTA) on February 12, 2020

On Wednesday there was concern as fourth-generation Conte outscored French qualifier Ovine Dodin, who won 6-3 6-4.

Dodin was overseeing the match with his service, with Constance failing to disrupt the match and only forcing it to do so for two reasons, as the British lost their third consecutive first round defeat in 2020.

“I don’t have any pressure right now,” says Dodin, a 159-year-old who has struggled with health issues for the past two years, including vertigo.

“I’ll give it my all and see what happens.”

Alice Cornet and Anastasia Potapova also made progress, with Fiona Ferrero playing Elena Ryabakina at the end of the day.

Top runner Elina Svitolina made a comfortable start to her campaign in Thailand, 79 minutes after beating Bibian Schoffs 6-2 6-4.

Wang Qiang, already holding its first-leg match, defeated Katarzyna Kawa 6-3 6-4 to move to the quarter-finals, where it will face Leon Kung, a 6-3 6-1 winner from seventh seed Zhu. towards: Lee:

Zhu fell the only seed as Zheng Saisai and Nao Hibino also came in the last eight, and Magda Linette won her first round competition in a straight set against Kateryna Bondarenko to celebrate her 28th birthday in style.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed