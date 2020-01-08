advertisement

A weekly view of Bucks County Area high school girls basketball

Haley Keenan is a basketball junkie, plain and simple.

“She is one of the first kids in training and she wants to take pictures with one of my assistants after training,” said Bensalem’s trainer Sheldon Per. “She’s just a great kid.”

The Bensalem senior cannot get enough basketball.

“I just like the fast pace – I love it so much,” said Keenan. “I honestly have no words for it.”

Keenan put her name on the program’s record books in Tuesday’s 70:37 win over Harry S. Truman, surpassing the coveted 1,000-point milestone when she buried the second of two fouls at the end of the third quarter.

“After I shot the first foul, I prayed I could do the second,” said Keenan. “When it came in, everyone hugged me. It was great.

Keenan knew she needed 21 points for Tuesday’s game. She led the owls at 26.

“I didn’t want to think too much about it to get it in my head and mess it up,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been working for since I was a student.”

Keenan is the first Bensalem woman to reach the milestone since Lyric Lewis in 2016.

Golden bears achieve a historic victory

Report the Upper Moreland 40-37 unrest over the multi-year power of the district and state of Upper Dublin last Friday in the “You’ve come a long way, Golden Bears” category.

Three short years ago, UM was 29-0 at half-time against Upper Dublin and set off for a 56-10 loss.

“I don’t remember the specifics of this game, but I remember being knocked out by them,” said senior bean Hughes, who was involved in six direct losses to the Cardinals, averaging 37 points.

In the game on Friday, thanks to a 16: 1 attack in the second quarter, the Golden Bears came in at half-time by 23:12, with newcomer EmmyFaith Wood scoring 13 points. They had a 3-1 loss to a squad in Upper Dublin over the vacation break who set a new record at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cardinals won the state title PIAA 6A two years ago, and last year UD was a state semifinalist.

“Everything had to go well, and it did,” said Matt Carroll, fourth-year coach who led the revival of the program and doesn’t know when the bears last beat Upper Dublin.

“I couldn’t have imagined that night would be better than her,” said Hughes, who returned to the lineup on Friday after an injury. “Our shots were fired and hers were not. It was like a perfect storm.

“When we started the fourth quarter with the leadership, it was as follows:” We really can. “It does every open gym we went to, every additional shot we ever took, it makes everything worth it. I’m still speechless.”

Wood, who had buried five 3-pointers on the way to a 20 point game, led the bears. Kaiya Herb added 10 and Hughes had eight points, nine rebounds and was consistently present.

Elite Event

Several teams from the region were invited to participate in Sunday’s Blue Star Invitational at Jefferson University. Archbishop Wood competed against the Germantown Academy at one of the event’s banquet games. Wood went 20-7 after a quarter on the way to a 59:57 win. Wood’s Ryanne Allen of second year scored 16 points, including four threes, and was named MVP of the game. GA’s Jaye Haynes, who passed the 1,000-point milestone earlier this year, led all goalscorers with 20 points.

Pennsbury – behind MVP Ava Sciolla’s 19-point performance – scored a 51-49 win against Archbishop Carroll, PCL defending champion.

Central Bucks West fell in extension to the Maryland Power National Christian Academy, 46-42.

