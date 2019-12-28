advertisement

Bensalems Klewin accepts everything

HORSHAM – If Bensalem’s senior John Klewin is upset about his recent high school wrestling season, he’s terribly good at hiding it.

“I learned a lot last year and that helps me now,” said Klewin. “Especially at the national tournament. I just have to take what I’ve learned and I’m applying it now and I try to do that in every game. “

What Klewin learned in Hershey was what it was like to compete on the largest stage in the state.

“I was nervous about my games and that really hurt me,” said Klewin. “When you watch the games, I struggled like a stick for the third time, and you can’t at that level. I now know that I have to compete against my match from the start and be ready immediately.”

The fact that he was even in Hershey last March is somewhat remarkable.

He only started sport in eighth grade and missed his entire ninth grade due to a back injury.

Then, in his second season, he was pushed into the lineup at £ 225 and outperformed, went 25-10 and reached the PIAA District One-North tournament.

This season he received great support from Nick Cooper, the then high-ranking heavyweight team-mate, a two-time PIAA tournament qualifier at 285 and now the Owls’ assistant coach.

“You could say that John would be fine,” Cooper said. “He was raw but he was talented and not afraid of work. We work together all the time and he can do very well this season. He has improved in many ways. He is more confident and will be hard to beat . “

Klewin has also become much heavier.

“When I weighed in on the second day of the States, I was £ 229,” said Klewin. “There was a lot of weight to give up and it made a difference.

“This year I’m up to 270 and I feel good and I feel stronger. In states, all the guys you wrestle with are big and strong. By building my weight and trying very hard to eat and eat it Getting it on the right track should help me later in the season. ”

What Klewin has done so far – 25 wins in the second year and another 39 in the last season – has been noticed by the college coaches since he committed to wrestling at Rider University.

“I kind of thought I wanted to go to college far from home, but after visiting riders and meeting with the trainers, I knew this was the place for me,” said Klewin. “I am close to home and can come back and help out in high school. It just worked very well.”

With a strong senior season, Klewin could be the first Bensalem wrestler to achieve 100 career wins in just three seasons, which is not an easy task in the heavier weight categories.

“John has improved tremendously year after year,” said Cooper. “The missed freshman cost him some experience, but he made up for it and it didn’t harm him.”

Klewin feels the same way.

“I don’t even think about it,” said Klewin. “I couldn’t wrestle as a freshman, so I started high school a bit later than some others.

“But that’s fine. I just go outside and try to wrestle as best I can and see what happens.”

