CB West and Pennsbury also say goodbye to the District One Class 6A Girls Tournament with the second and fourth semen respectively

Pennridge and Bensalem, all world champions of the Suburban One League this season, competed in the semi-finals of the SOL post-season tournament on Saturday. Pennridge won the game 56-39 and will face Cheltenham on Monday.

However, this game did not apply to District 6 Class 6A seeds, which were unveiled on Sunday and in which the owls were number 7 and rams number 8, and each said goodbye to 24 teams in the first round of the tournament.

All seeds will not be official until Monday at 12 noon, so that last minute corrections to the power rating are possible. Methacton is number 1, followed by Garnet Valley, Cheltenham and Chester.

Bensalem will compete in the second round on Spring-Ford No. 10 against the winner of Wissahickon No. 23 on February 18.

Pennridge will play a SOL Continental rival in the second round as it is the winner of the North Penn (24) game against Central Bucks West (9) in the first round. All first round games are Friday.

North Penn (9-12) reached the end with a margin of 7,464 with a narrow lead. Central Bucks South ended qualifying at 7,446 a.m. and Norristown at 7,436 a.m.

Other round one games include three-time defending champion Abington (# 16, Council Rock South), 17th, 21st William Tennent (# 12, Central Bucks East) and 19th Upper Darby (# 14) , Souderton).

The top 10 finalists from District 1 receive points for the PIAA Class 6A tournament.

In class 5A, Holy Ghost Prep reached number 2 and will host Marple Newtown No. 15 on February 19 for the first time. Upper Moreland is at number 9 and will play in Radnor on February 8 the same night.

The six best teams move into the class 5A playoffs.

New Hope-Solebury is in District 1/11 Regional in Class 3A and will play in the semi-finals at Notre Dame-Green Pond on February 26th.

Dock Mennonite is the top offspring in Class 2A and will host Calvary Christian in the semi-finals on February 19.

District One Girls

Central Bucks West will play Upper Dublin for the SOL tournament title on Monday night, but the Bucks found out on Sunday that they were number 2 in the District One Class 6A tournament with 24 teams.

West (18-4) has a goodbye in the first round and will play the second round against the winner of Pennridge # 18 at Neshaminy # 15 on February 19, scheduled for Saturday.

Also adopted is Pennsbury No. 4, who ironically lost to CB West in the SOL semi-final on Saturday. The opponent of the second round of the Falcons will be the winner of Hatboro-Horsham No. 20 at Bayard Rustin No. 13.

Other first round games – which will take place either Friday or Saturday – include # 21 Bensalem at # 12 Souderton, # 23 Boyertown at # 10 North Penn, # 19 Abington at # 14 Owen J. Roberts and # 22 Council Rock South at No. 11 Central Bucks East.

The top 11 finalists in District One qualify for the PIAA Class 6A Tournament.

In class 5A, which sends six teams to the state, Upper Moreland qualified for car number 9 and will play at Pottsgrove # 8 on February 18.

Gwynedd-Mercy is number 1 in class 4A and will face the rival of the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies League in the semi-finals on February 19.

Villa Joseph Marie is number three with four teams and plays number two in Unter-Moreland.

In class 3A, New Hope-Solebury is number 2 and will compete against Calvary Christian number 3 in the semi-finals on February 19. The other semi-final is St. Basil vs. MaST Charter.

In class 2A, Bristol and Dock Mennonite are number 2 and 3 respectively in the semi-finals. The game is scheduled for February 19, with Sacred Heart and Delaware County Christian in the other semi-finals.

Finally, Morrisville is the fifth starting point in District One / 12 Regional Class A and will play Sankofa Freedom. The winner of this game will play Jenkintown # 1 in the semi-finals on February 22nd. In the other semi-final, Faith Christian ranked second and Chester Charter third.

