When the Owls senior captains first entered the gym, the district’s playoffs were an unlikely prospect.

Districts.

There wasn’t a word in the basketball vocabulary of Haley Keenan, Chloe Munyon, and Emily Wineburg when they stepped onto the pitch as newcomers to Bensalem.

They were three out of five inexperienced ninth graders on the Owls grid, and nothing could be further from their thoughts.

“We had no idea what (districts) were,” said Munyon.

Led by the now three experienced captains, the program has experienced a dramatic turnaround and secured a place in the District One Class 6A Tournament for the second time in so many years.

“Haley drives the boat – she’s the leader on the pitch,” said Wineburg. “Chloe is our hype man. She tricked us all the time. “

“Emily – if anyone’s downstairs, we’ll get them back,” said Keenan.

“We just work well together,” said Munyon.

The newbies were thrown in front of the wolves at the tough SOL National Conference and only won two out of 20 games, none of them in the conference game. There were some very dark moments in those early years.

“I think new year we just went through the movements,” Wineburg said. “If we won a game, it would have been a surprise. They were all newbies and we played against teams that would beat us 50-60 points. “

None of them have forgotten their team’s 76:15 defeat to Abington in their first year.

“Nobody has ever seen anyone defeat a team so badly,” Wineburg said. “No mercy on us.”

“It was so embarrassing,” said Keenan. “We were so young and inexperienced. I think we knew that as we get older we get better. “

“We needed time,” said Munyon.

Time was on their side and after winning seven games the following year, two took the helm in the conference game Sheldon Per – an icon of the owls who had won over 300 games as a coach for the boys.

“He put us in a profitable mindset that we didn’t have,” said Wineburg. “In practice, we would work harder. It wasn’t just about making our trainers happy. We wanted a winning result that we hadn’t played in previous years. We would only practice and not do much. “

“Practices are a hundred times better this year than any other year,” said Keenan. “Everyone wants to win and compete.”

“We have good chemistry together – out of court and on the pitch,” said Munyon. “It’s much better than when you were young.”

The three older captains – the only four-year-old survivors – represent the heart and soul of a team that has had over 500 men in each of the last two seasons.

“They’re just great kids,” Per said. “They’re leaders. Haley is a basketball junkie – she’s the first one here. Chloe walks through a wall for you and Emily – after playing Upper Merion last year, when the first time I took over, she then went through a wall for us.

“They are great kids – all three are on the honor table, they do a lot of volunteering. It’s fun to coach them. I call them all 12 my daughters. The three play the most and do most of the scoring, but they do are all daughters.

“They gave the young kids a winning attitude, they’re kids who work hard. They set the bar. Now the girls know what it’s like to win and get into the playoffs.”

Now these difficult days are only distant memories that the trio can laugh about.

“It is so strange to think about not coming back next year and playing with everyone,” said Wineburg. “We all cried. It hit so hard. The underclassmen are really good friends with all of us. “

“Friday was our last home game and it was as if someone had stabbed us in the heart,” said Keenan. “It was terrible. We have been together for so long and that was the last time we were together at our home court.”

“I just love how close everyone got,” said Munyon. “You won’t find anything better than high school basketball.”

