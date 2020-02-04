advertisement

The venues have changed, the dates of the tournament have changed. The presence of Benoit Paire has been constant over the past eight years of the ATP 250 tournament in India.

The Frenchman is the top seed and will regain his best place in world number 18 if he wins the tournament. “It is very important because my season didn’t start well last year. I played poorly at the start of the season, losing eight or nine games in the first round, so I have no points to defend. My rank is now 19. A place of my best rank. So it’s very important for me to play well here, ”he said.

“If I win the tournament, I will be 18 and I have a good chance of improving it. Therefore, it is very important for me to win every game and to reach my highest rank this year because I have no points to defend at the beginning. So I have to try my best to get it as soon as possible, ”he said.

Although his season didn’t start well, he had a great year in which he had 34 career wins in 2019 with two titles in Lyon and Marrakech. He was in good shape again this year, reaching the ATP 250 final in Auckland and replacing Marin Cilic in a five at the Australian Open. He also had a good run at the ATP Cup.

Known for his flammable behavior on the court, he believed that he had calmed down. There were still occasional outbreaks and maimed rackets, but he appreciated his relatively calmer demeanor, which helped him play better this year.

“I think I’m older and should show maturity. I try to have more fun on the court than before. I’ve been very calm since last year. Okay, sometimes I can break a bat. But if you look over the year, I was very calm and that’s why my ranking is better. That’s why I won two titles. So it was my best year last year.

“So I think I’ve improved a lot mentally and physically. I did my body very well. I know when I’m tired I don’t play too much. I think I’m mentally much better and that’s why my ranking is good, ”said the 30-year-old.

Despite the changed game data and the start of the European Championship with a tournament that is getting closer in Montpellier, the Frenchman decided for India. “Yes, there is a tournament in France, but I wanted to go back to India. I like to come here. Tournament director Prashant is a good guy and we talk to each other a lot. The dates have changed due to the ATP Cup, but I told him I would come if I got a chance to get here, ”he said.

“It is a tournament that I like to play at the beginning of the season. When I saw that I was the top seed, I thought I had to do something good. I had to come, ”he repeated.

Paire said of his former double partner Leander Paes, who is competing in his last ATP tour tournament in India this week: “Yes, he’s one of my good friends on tour. I played six or seven tournaments with him last year. He is a very good guy. I am very sad that he is now stopping. he is still very good i will miss him in tournaments.

“Every time I see him on the court, when I look from the court, he’s one of the best. Frankly, the only thing I have to say is: “Good luck to the rest of your life. Maybe you stay in tennis, I don’t know. But just enjoy it and be the same because you are the best guy, ”he said.

