Sam Bennett refined his shape before his first race of the season in Australia and told the Irish Times that an important goal for 2020 is to do well early.

Bennett moved to the Deceuninck QuickStep squad over the winter and will start with the Belgian team at the Schwalbe Classic in Adelaide on Sunday, January 19.

This event takes place in advance of the Santos Tour Down Under, which takes place from January 21st to 26th. Both should offer him opportunities, as should the Race Torquay event on January 30th and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 2nd.

“I have to start the season strong and try to get a result early,” said Bennett. “I have to strengthen trust in the team and trust in myself.”

The Carrick-on-Suir driver started his 2017 and 2018 season in Australia. The first of these two years brought the best result by winning the People’s Choice Classic. This has since been renamed Schwalbe Classic and once again marks the first race on its program. He was also third on the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under.

The following year, his early season was hit by a cold and his best result was 14th place in the People’s Choice Classic.

The Irish road racing master’s racing equipment was officially unveiled on January 1st. The change in his team and the rules of the sport made it impossible for him to show his customized white and green jersey beforehand.

Bennett has a two-year contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep and said it was very important for him to achieve as much success as possible during this period.

“I’m not getting any younger,” he said recently. “I’m 30 years old at the end of next season. And as a sprinter you start to slow down at some point. So I really have to try to take everything I can now. “

An adventure

Meanwhile, Irish road racing champion Conor Dunne has announced his retirement in 2018. He competed with the Israel Cycling Academy team in 2019, but the merger with the Katusha team displaced him. He couldn’t find a new squad.

“Road bikes were an adventure I will never forget and I shared with so many incredible people,” he said in a social media post this week. “It is hard to say goodbye to something that has motivated / driven me for so long, but now feels like the right time to put my energy into a new challenge. I am so excited about what comes next.

He said he was proud of what he could do in sports.

“I got an absolute kick most of the time, but every now and then I managed to win one or two races with myself, and I feel like I’ve always given everything I had with me. However, it was not the races or results that I will look back on, but the people, places and experiences that will remain with me. “

Dunne is the partner of Stacey Kelly, the daughter of Sean Kelly, and recently became a father. He stated that this gave him the greatest satisfaction.

“Without cycling, I would never have met the greatest girl I have ever met, and I am eternally grateful for everything.”

