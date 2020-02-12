The Dallas Stars will be out for revenge Thursday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leaves.

The Le Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on January 29th and the Stars would like to return the favor as they went on to their third straight win after beating Carolina 4-1 on Monday.

“This was one of our best games in 60 minutes for sure,” Stars interim manager Rick Bowness told reporters after the game on Tuesday.

The Stars have won four of their past six games, collecting points in five races in that span (4-1-1).

The Le Maps Leafs defeated the visiting Aroy Coyotes 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. It was the third straight game of the overtime for the Maple Leafs, who are 2-2-1 in their past five games.

Toronto backup goalkeeper Jack Campbell, who won a trade with the Los Angeles Kings last week, has started three straight games and the team is 2-0-1. He stopped 35 shots on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper number 1 Frederik Andersen has missed the past four games with a neck injury and is expected to return soon, possibly on Thursday.

If Andersen plays on Thursday, he will have to deal with Stars captain Jamie Benn, who scored his sixth career hat trick Tuesday and leads the team with 18 goals.

“When he goes like this, he’s a force,” Bowness said.

Benn had a goal in his first 20 games of the season, passing 15 games without scoring at one point.

Speaking of the drought, Stars center Tyler Seguin will enter Thursday without a goal in 17 games and stalled at 11 goals for the season. He won a second assist of Benin on Tuesday, his 30th assist of the season.

Speaking about his two stars who seem to go in the opposite direction, Bowness said: “They are doing a lot of things to help us win games. Both. So Jamie is rewarded tonight with his goals and Tyler’s goals yes come because he’s doing a lot to help us win games. The most important points are the team’s two points, so it’s nice to see Jamie get rewarded and Tyler’s time is coming for sure. “

The Maple Leagues got two goals in regulation time from Zach Hyman and overtime winner Casper Kapanen on Tuesday. Alex Kerfoot had two assists.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe experimented with an Auston Matthews line at center, William Nylander on the left wing and Mitch Marner on the right.

“It was a little bit of a combination of curiosity and how that could play out and, also, I was happy with the Kerfoot line, (John) Tavares and Hyman, so I thought the time was right to try that, “Keefe said. “As far as how it went, I don’t think it went very well, but I don’t know that it’s fair to judge him on a night like this – Willy wasn’t himself tonight. It was a difficult night to judge one The good news is that the Tavares line was going tonight. “

Nylander missed the previous two games with the flu.

“I think he’s probably going through it, but he didn’t do anything for four days,” Keefe said. “He didn’t do anything at all. Willy is a guy who likes to be on the ice, loves the routine, loves to touch the ball. It will take him a bit to get back.”

