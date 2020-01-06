advertisement

Wake Forest received a promise on Monday from one of Palm Beach County’s most sought-after soccer recruits.

Benjamin Santino Marucci, an aspiring, high-ranking three-star quarterback, announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Monday morning on social media.

“They offer a very prestigious academic atmosphere, as well as a multi-year football program in recent years,” said Marucci. “These two factors go hand in hand and it was a big part of the decision for me to have both good academics and athletes.”

Marucci plans to take advantage of the early signing time next December and register early for the demon deacons.

“I plan to graduate next December and get up to the Wake Forest in January,” said Marucci.

The outstanding signal caller received the “Best of Preps” award for the first team at Palm Beach Post as a junior by collecting 1,864 overtaken yards, 385 overtaken yards and a total of 32 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 455 yards and seven points in the second year.

Marucci’s performance in the field made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the county, with offerings from Wake Forest, Kentucky, Nebraska, Cincinnati and Temple, among others.

Ultimately, it was a “family-oriented” coaching staff and similarities between the small locations Benjamin and Wake Forest that helped Marucci make his decision.

He also noted the success of the football program, particularly in the offensive, as a factor in his decision to get involved with the demon deacons.

“They were one of the top crimes in the country earlier this year,” said Marucci. “You had a few ups and downs with injuries in the quarterback, but you saw the efficiency of getting in quickly, getting the ball out quickly, and that caught my attention.”

“The offense I run at Benjamin has a lot in common between the two.”

Marucci’s early announcement just ended his junior season in November, making him the first 2021-class skill position player committed to Wake Forest. Overall, he is her second class engagement and joins kicker Matthew Dennis.

“I don’t think time generally has much to do with it,” said Marucci. “I had a lot of conversations with my coaches and my family and thought the time was right.”

“You’ve been at the top of my list for a while, but I wanted to make sure that this is where I want to be for the next four years.” I have come to this decision and stand by it. “

