advertisement

The College of Saint Benilde extended the impressive start of the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament to three games on Monday after Filoil Flying V Center captured Letran with 25:20, 25: 18 and 25: 15.

Coach Jerry Yee’s eleven players all scored, with Chelsea Umali taking the lead for Lady Blazers with seven points.

Klarisa Abriam, Michelle Gamit and substitute Jade Gentapa each had six points for St. Benilde, who temporarily took the lead over the idle defending champion Arellano University.

advertisement

The young duo of Lady Blazers from Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go, which is considered the future of Benilde, came from the bank and produced five points each.

The Lady Knights ensured that the match remained closed in the opening frame before the Lady Blazers drove off late and Diane Ventura completed her four-point set with a kill.

Yee was able to mix his rotation in the second and third set, which worked wonders.

Letran dropped back to 1-1, linked to Dalta, the University of Eternal Aid, and Jose Rizal University.

Chamberlaine Cuñada finished with 15 goals for the Lady Knights.

In the meantime, Ruvince Abrot had two service aces that ended with 15 points when St. Benilde defeated Letran with 25: 21, 25: 16 and 25: 22 to increase his men’s division record to 2: 1 ,

Arieh Barba scored 10 points when Letran scored his first junior win with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 router from CSB-LSGH.

In the other game, Mapua scored his first win at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College [21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22].

Lorraine Barrias scored all but one of her 20 points through spikes, while Angeline Mangundayao was the other two-digit Lady Cardinal with 10 points, including two blocks.

The Lady Generals, who scored 19 points on Krizzia Reyes, stumbled upon their second loss in a row.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement