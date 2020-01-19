advertisement

The young thorny gang from St. Benilde can be seen in a collision with Letran Monday in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball in the Filoil Flying V Center.

Led by the rookies Mycah Go and Gayle Pascual, the Lady Blazers fight the Lady Knights for the third victory. You have a triumphant debut yourself. Mapua and Emilio Aguinaldo, losers in their first games, meet each other in the 2 pm competition.

Go and Pascual played a key role in St. Benilde’s win against Perpetual and Lyceum last week. You are one of the revised Lady Blazers under Jerry Yee when Benilde sought to break the Arellano dynasty and won her first title in four years.

But the Lady Knights also want to prove themselves and show a similar young crew, led by Chamberlaine Cunada.

Cunada, only in her second year, exploded with 24 points in Letran’s victory over EAC. At the top of the Lady Knight are the rookies Dane Ohya and Julienne Castro, who were also impressive after 15 and 11 points on the debut. INQ

