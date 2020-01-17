advertisement

Mycah Go set off a fifth explosion when St. Benilde led a highly competitive Lyceum on Friday from 23rd-25th, 25th-23rd, 25th-18th, 15th-7th at the 95th NCAA Women’s Volleyball tournament in the Filoil Flying V Center.

Go scored three points in the heat of Lady Blazer when they separated 2-0 against Arellano (win-loss).

Driven by beginners, most of whom came from Hope Christian High School, the Lady Blazers prevented a fourth set collapse after the Lady Pirates pillaged their 16-11 pillow and tied the match.

But St. Benilde had his own chance to score, which was underlined by successive kill blocks to force a fifth set.

The Lady Pirates dropped to 0-2.

Chamberlaine Cunada previously exploded with 24 points to help Letran win a 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo.

Letran trainer Mike Inoferio praised the determination of his wards, although most of them are beginners and newbies.

“My players were so intimidated in the first set,” said Inoferio. “This is the first time that they have played in front of a large audience.”

Fortunately for the Lady Knights, they managed to regroup from the second sentence.

“Our excitement subsided in the second sentence. We stayed with the system and they have regained their trust, ”he added.

Dane Iam Ohya and Julienne Castro helped the Lady Knights cause with 15 and 11 respectively. Libero Julia Angeles took over the defense and made 30 excavations and seven receptions.

