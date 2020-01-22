advertisement

The undefeated St. Benilde and Arellano are off to a hot start, but each team is taking different approaches this season.

The Lady Blazers (3-0) make full use of their bench, while the Lady Chiefs put a lot on their starters

St. Benilde’s assistant coach Jay Chua said that since the season is still young, they wanted to give key players a break.

“We still have more games and the most important ones are late in the season,” he said.

The top rookies Mycah Go and Gayle Pascual were instrumental in the first two victories of St. Benilde.

Arellano mentor Obet Javier meanwhile wants to use his bank, “but I need good timing, I can’t play without my first six.”

Both teams will meet separate rivals on Thursday in NCAA women’s volleyball at the Filoil Flying V Center.

St. Benilde fights Emilio Aguinaldo while Arellano takes on Jose Rizal from noon.

