Karthik was a fatigue runner up to claim the Higher League title – just four. The 12 rounds lasting 25,610 minutes. Mohammed Riddaf of Kohin finished second. 27.534 minutes, and Lucno’s Pratam Kumar arrived at 4. 30,051 minutes, taking third place.

The Adita Raja team from Hyderabad finished in Junior 4. 31.965 minutes, and the duo duo As Asmar Ub and Muscat Ub finished second and third respectively. 33,074 minutes and 4 minutes. 38.149 minutes.

Meanwhile, Tapasian ruled supreme – 4. 40.180 minutes to complete the race and win the JK Tire 4 Stroke Ladies Class Open. Mumbai’s Ashi Hanspal was left behind, 4. 49,550 minutes, and Isha Sharma of Ahmedabad (4: 50.060) came in third.

The Sodi Kart Sprint, once presented at the National Karting Championships, saw fans across the country struggle in four rounds of qualifying for various cities before being filmed in the Zena Cup Final. The championship has received 165 entries in Bangalore, 150 in Hyderabad, 168 in Kimbatore and 120 in Zena, with the top 6 in each of the cities making the final with 24 in each category.

