Defending champion Sethu FC will face Kolhapur on Friday, the opening day of the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament at Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday.

Indian international Ashalata Devi and Nepalese midfielder Anita Basnet are key players at FC Sethu. Sethu FC coach Amrutha Arvind named Gokulam Kerala FC, FC Kolhapur and Manipur Club Kryphsa FC as main competitors.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare as many of our girls attended the Khelo India Youth Games, but we are confident that it will be a good show,” said Amrutha at a press conference here on Thursday.

Kickstart FC and Bangalore United FC are the two home teams of the field. Kickstart FC assistant coach K. Kalidasan said that the home clubs have an advantage because they have sufficient experience with the hard artificial turf at Bangalore Football Stadium.

The lawn was to be relocated, but the work was postponed.

Sunando Dhar, CEO of the I-League, said on Thursday that although it would have been ideal if the marquee women’s tournament had been played on a new lawn, the current conditions were “not unplayable”.

Indian soccer coach Maymol Rocky said she would use IWL to locate talented young players.

“Tournaments like this give us a bigger pool of players to choose from. I hope to find young talent for our preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020, which is hosted by India, ”said Maymol.

Twelve teams, divided into two groups, fight for the main prize in this three-week tournament. The two best teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals. A total of 10 lakh is offered.

All games will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Two league games take place in one day, at noon and at 3 p.m. Kickoff.

The teams:

Group A: Kickstart FC, FC Kolhapur, FC Kryphsa, FC BBK DAV, FC Sethu, FC Baroda

Group B: FC Kenkre, FC Gokulam, FC Odisha, FC Bangalore United, FC Sreebhumi, XI

