The Leander Pace aura spread across the Cubon Park where KSLTA is located as all roads seemed to lead to the place where 18-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic medalist Paes is likely to play his last ATP event on Indian soil. .

Earlier in the day, his Australian counterpart Matthew Abden lost three cruel sets, each deciding to tie his Egyptian rival Mohammed Safwati to the longest match in the event so far, lasting just over three hours. His tiredness seemed to have disappeared under the shadow of Pace’s presence, so much so that he seemed to be the dominant partner between the two, as the duo passed the second round 7-6 (2), beating Blaz Rola and combine Eugene Zhang Slovenia 6-4. – China Combine.

At the same time, India’s top player and defender Champion Prajesh Guneswar, who was seeded seventh, was hereby accepted by German Sebastian Chansellow for up to $ 162,480 in the quarterfinals, as the three seeds showed up on the day.

The next Indians to advance to the next round were 17th generation Ramanathan Ramkumar, who defeated Abinav Shanmugam in a 6-1, 6-3 qualifying round and Lucky Losser Rishi Reddy in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

At the same time, Italian Julian Ocle Ocampo drew the 10th seed of China’s Gisen Zhang 6-1, 6-3, and French Benjamin Bonsey sent home the 12th leg of Serbian Nikola Miloviև’s 6-4, 6-1 victory. The last seed to dust was the 15th generation of Belgian Kim Koppeianas, who went down to Portugal’s Frederica Ferrira Silva 3-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Last year’s high-profile 75-year career, Prinesh, who led a number of good performances that included all four of the Big Helmets, took time to settle for his title. Playing against the German, who is in the top 400 in the standings, the break in the fifth game gave him an advantage as he broke him once again in the seventh before losing 6-2.

The 124th-ranked Indian had to settle for second after a 3-1 lead in the second game. However, a few forced errors also added to his difficulties as he lost his serve in the sixth and 10th games, losing 4-6.

In the decider, both tested to the maximum on the eve of each other and held their respective services until the seventh game, where the German lost his service, which was enough to give India a victory in the match.

“The label of the defending champion has had no effect on me as it has been over a year,” Presese said. “Although I made a few mistakes that weren’t needed, I’m playing well and I’m looking forward to getting in shape,” said 30-year-old Chennai, who currently ranks 124th in the world.

Junior Clinic.

The clinic for youth tennis players will be held on Friday evening at 4pm. by some of the best players playing here at the Bengaluru Open, where kids can learn better trading tricks while assimilating the rich experience of established players. This is KSLTA’s initiative, enabling junior tennis players to interact with some of the best players.

Results

Units: Round 2

(7) Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) Vs. (Alt) Sebastian Fanselow (GER) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4;

(4) James Duckworth (AUS) bt Khumoyun Sultanov (UZB) 6-4, 7-6 (5);

(17) Ramanathan, Ramkumar (IND) bt (Q) Abhinav Shanmugam 6-1, 6-3;

Julian Ocleppo (ITA) bt (10) Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) 6-1, 6-3;

(14) Mohammed Safwat (EGY) bt Matthew Abden (AUS) 7-6 (5), 6-7 (1), 7-5;

Sidharth Rawat (IND) bt (LL) Rishi Reddy (IND) 6-2, 6-2;

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) bt (12) Nikola Milojevic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1;

Frederico Ferrerira Silva (POR) bt (15) Kimmer Copeyans (BEL) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Dublin (Round 1)

Saketh Myneni (IND) / Matt Reid (AUS) bt (WC) Nikshep Ballekere (IND) Vasisht Cheruku (IND) 6-3, 6-1; (3)

Andre Goransson (SWE) / Christopher Rungkat (INA) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) / Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-3, 6-4;

Lucas Rosol (CZE) / Yuichi Sugita (JPN) bt Andre Begemann (GER) / Daniel Daniel (GER) 6-2, 6-3; (2)

Ath Jonathan Ehrlich (ISR) / Andrey Vasilevsky (BLR) bt Romain Arneodo (MON) / Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 4-6, 6-0, 10-7;

Matthew Aben (AUS) / Leander Paes (IND) bt Blaz Rola (SLO) / Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) 7-6 (2), 6-4

Source: Press Release

