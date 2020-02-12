He may be 46 years old and at the end of his career, but the Leander Paes show is still good. In the first round of the $ 1.62,000 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger on Wednesday, Paes unfolded his bag of tricks with Australian Matthew Ebden to score a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Zhang Zhizhen and Blaz Rola.

Since Ebden had little energy left at the beginning of the day after a strenuous loss of 3 sets in singles, Paes had to take on the difficult task. The Indian was up to the task and delighted the crowd with a magical performance.

Paes roamed the net and skillfully placed his volleys in the far corners of the field. If necessary, he quickly moved over the net to cover the angle. On one occasion Paes was completely inappropriate, but showed great reflexes as he reached out his hands to make a sweet contact.

In the second set (1-3 and 0-40) Paes released his famous fighting spirit. Thanks to the support of the audience, Paes managed to hold the serve before Paes-Ebden was eliminated 3: 3 behind. From here on, Zhizhen and Rola simply withered.

Paes made one last electrical game and showed great anticipation for a thundering impact from Rola. Paes managed to get the ball back into play and Rola – shocked that the point was not over – made a casual mistake. A short time later Paes-Ebden sealed the victory and Paes blew kisses to the fans in the KSLTA stadium.

For Ebden, the chance of being part of Paes’ swan song was too good to be missed. “I played on the tour for many years, so I wanted to find sparks and excitement. As soon as I found out Leander was going to retire at the end of the year, I wrote to him: “Lee, I heard that you are playing some tournaments in India. I come over, let’s play together. I am honored to be a part to be of it, ”said Ebden.

In individual cases, the Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran opened his season with a 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 4 victory against the German Sebastian Fanselow (world number 609). In another match in the second round, Ramkumar Ramanathan pushed the qualifier Abhinav Shanmugam aside in straight sets.

The results:

Single (second round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) vs Sebastian Fanselow (GER) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Ramanathan Ramkumar (IND) by Abhinav Shanmugam 6-1, 6-3; Mohamed Safwat (EGY) by Matthew Ebden (AUS) 7-6 (5), 6-7 (1), 7-5; Sidharth Rawat (IND) v Rishi Reddy (IND) 6-2, 6-2; Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v. Chr. (12) Nikola Milojevic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1; Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) v. Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Double (first round): Saketh Myneni (IND) / Matt Reid (AUS) from B.R. Nikshep (IND) / Vasisht Cheruku (IND) 6-3, 6-1; Andre Goransson (SWE) / Christopher Rungkat (INA) vs. Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) / Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-3, 6-4; Matthew Ebden (AUS) / Leander Paes (IND) vs Blaz Rola (SLO) / Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) 7-6 (2), 6-4.