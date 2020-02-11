advertisement

Indian players had a good day at the office here on Tuesday at the $ 1.62,000 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at KSLTA Stadium.

While Saketh Myneni and Niki Poonacha kicked higher-ranking opponents out of the tournament, Sumit Nagal underlined his class with a comfortable win.

Poonacha caused a sensation and prevailed in the second round against favorites Lukas Rosol with 6: 4, 2: 6, 6: 3. Rosol, who is known to anger Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon in 2012, was struggling to get going against the Indian.

For Poonacha, who is 570 places under Rosol, this was the biggest win of his career. “I got a wildcard for this tournament and I wanted to make the best of it. This victory is an enormous boost in confidence, ”said the 24-year-old.

When the crowd swelled in the evening, Nagal was the focus. Equipped with a crushing forehand, Nagal Malek Jaziri from Tunisia beat 6-0, 6-4. Jaziri made the mistake of dropping too many short balls, which Nagal had to distribute easily for the winners.

Nagal ran for the ball to bring his forehand into play – a trick that worked well. “My forehand is my strength. I’m not going to beat anyone with a serve and volleyball game, ”he said. However, the 22-year-old has to worry about his weak serve, which admitted seven double mistakes.

Jaziri, who reached a career high of 42 just a year ago, made too many casual mistakes. He was unsatisfied with a few calls, but his protests had little impact on the outcome of the game.

Meanwhile, Myneni recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the sixth-placed Russian Evgeny Donskoy. Sasikumar Mukund was the only Indian to get stuck and lost 5-7, 3-6 to Ilya Ivashka from Belarus.

The results:

Second round:

Saketh Myneni (IND) v. Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-3, 6-3; Sumit Nagal (IND) v Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-0, 6-4; Yuichi Sugita (JPN) vs. Vaclav Safranek (CZE) 6-4, 6-3; Niki Poonacha (IND) by Lucas Rosol (CZE) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Ilya Ivashka (BLR) vs Sasikumar Mukund (Ind) 7-5, 6-3.

First round:

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) from Manish Sureshkumar (IND) 6-2, 6-3; Stefano Travaglia (ITA) vs. Filippo Baldi (ITA) 6-2, 6-1; Abhinav Shanmugam (IND) by Daniel Masur (GER) 7-5, 6-3; Julian Ocleppo (ITA) from Anirudh Chandrashekar (IND) 6-2, 6-1.

Double (first round):

Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) / Nikola Milojevic (SRB) vs Sriram Balaji (IND) / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND) 6-7 (1), 7-5, 10-8; C. Hsieh (TPE) / D. Molchanov (UKR) v. N. Prashanth (IND) / Vishnu Vardhan (IND) 6-3, 7-6 (6); Purav Raja (IND) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) vs Prajwal Dev (IND) / Adil Kalyanpur (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

