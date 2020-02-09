advertisement

“All the good guys who played at Pune ATP last week are here, and I’m looking forward to a tough race here,” says Presnesh, who is the highest ranked Indian at 122 and seventh here.

Although for medical reasons, after the Ricardas Berankis first-place finish, the event has been mildly settled, the field is still boasting of good players who are the best in their fitness. Stefano Travaglia, the second seed from Italy, started the current season at the end of the current season at the Bendigo II Australian Championships, and Japanese third-generation Yuichi Sugita only reached the 36th spot in the world just two seasons ago.

Australia’s fourth-generation James James Duckworth won six of the six Challenger Final Fours before landing in Bengaluru. Price, for its part, distinguishes itself from the Big Ten helmets of last season and has actually made it five in a row.

“I suffered several injuries that prevented my performance from completing the tour. However, I am almost in good shape and am looking forward to a good week here, “said Price, who reached the 75 level last year.

“Bengaluru was a hunting ground for me, and I enjoy the conditions here, though the ball is a little tricky here,” said the 30-year-old, adding that “The defending champion’s label doesn’t fit in my mind. I intend to play immediately. “

Meanwhile, the 2017 Bengaluru Open set the stage for the phenomenal Sumit Nagal Run in 2019 with the first set victory against legendary Roger Federer at the US Open. Continuing his career, he not only earned his second challenge in Buenos Aires but also won his two singles to help India beat Pakistan 4-0 in the Davis Cup tie. Currently, the 125th place is in the eighth place and has reached the 125th career ATP rankings.

“The year was good for me and I’m in the best shape. The experience at the Big Helmet increased my confidence, which also helped me win clay, ”said Sumit. “I love coming here. The concentration, the environment and the surroundings give me the best feeling every time I play. I hope to repeat my 2017 performance, ”said the 22-year-old.

Round 1 of the Game Class Round (including Indian players only).

Since 11 am.

Blaz Cavcic (SLO) Vs. Mukund Sasikumar (IND)

(WC) Arjun Kade (Ind) v. Malek az Aziri (TUN)

Aslan Karatsev (RUS) Vs. Myneni Pack (IND)

(WC) vs. Niki Poonacha (IND) (WC) Adil Kalyanpur (IND)

Vladislav Orlov (UKR) vs. (WC) Suraj Prabod (Indonesia)

(WC) Prajwal Dev (IND) Vs. Khumoyan Sultan (UZB)

Starting at 5 am.

Sidharth Rawat (IND) Vs. Borna Gojo (CRO)

Source: Press Release

