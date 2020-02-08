advertisement

Home favorites Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal said goodbye in the first round of the $ 1.62,000 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, which starts here at KSLTA Stadium on Monday. In the second round, defending champion Gunneswaran (world number 122) meets the winner of the fight between Bogdan Bobrov (world number 441) and Matija Pecotic (world number 389). Nagal will face the winner of the game Arjun Kadhe-Malek Jaziri, which was announced at the ceremony here on Saturday.

Leander Paes, who played his last tournament in India, is a partner of the Australian Mathew Ebden. The duo that dropped out of the Maharashtra Open quarter-finals a few days ago will face Biaz Role-Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.

Saketh Myneni, runner-up in the previous edition, also received a first farewell round. “It’s great to have a home advantage at an important event like the Bengaluru Open. Let’s hope that another Indian wins the tournament like in the last two years, ”said Myneni on Saturday.

The young Karnataka players Prajwal Dev, Adil Kalyanpur and Suraj Prabodh have been given placeholders.

