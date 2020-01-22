advertisement

Hi Guys! Good evening and welcome to LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League game between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC. This is Manasi Pathak – your blogger for the evening. Stay up to date for all updates, live scores and text comments.

LIVE UPDATES:

advertisement

Match preview

A stuttering Bengaluru FC will face a tough challenge from the soaring Odisha FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium today. The reigning Indian Super League champion suffered a 0-2 loss at FC Mumbai City last month.

On the other hand, Josep Gombaus Odisha, with Aridane Santanas nine leagues, has won a four-game streak that has propelled the team to fourth place in the table with 21 points. Odisha will miss the midfield duo of Vinit Rai (suspension) and Nandhakumar Sekar (thigh injury), both of whom are good starters, but a win that can help him overtake BFC (22 points) is expected.

“Four wins in four are good,” said Gombau on the eve of the game. “But BFC is a top team, one of the best in the competition. If they score first, it will be difficult to come back because they don’t concede many goals. “

“They (BFC) are playing a little more directly than before. Last year I saw a lot more combinations. But it is important not to change our schedule, not to think that we are playing away and are brave to leave the tournament. ” One thing we should make sure is not to give away stupid set pieces. “

BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat admitted that his team may not have the lion’s share of the ball. Raphael Augusto’s creativity in midfield will be missing for the fourth game in a row due to a knee injury. But Cuadrat was confident that his wards were well equipped to hurt enemies.

“We have less possession of the ball, but at the same time we play the transitions well and can use situations like standard situations,” said the Catalan.

“We only have 15 points to play (for the rest of the season). Odisha performed well. (But) we also performed very well at home. We only lost to Mumbai. The rest of the games were very intense and we will fight for three points again. “

Game details

Bengaluru FC – Odisha FC are broadcast on the Star Sports network. Alternatively, viewers can stream the game on Hotstar and Jio TV. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

advertisement