The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will coach the 2020 Senior Ball in Mobile, Ala., Later this month, CEO Jim Nagy announced Thursday.

The Bengals hold the top pick in the April draft, while the Lions pick third. The senior bowler usually picks two teams by picking up on draft, whose coaching staff remains intact. The Washington Redskins, being selected second, are transitioning to a new staff under Ron Rivera.

The 71st Senior Bowl will be played on Jan. 25, after a week of practice followed by scouts and coaches from across the league. The players will also be formally measured and will have team meetings during the week.

The Bengals, who compiled six players who participated in 2019 Bowlin Senior, the last coach of the game in 2011, while the Lions coached in 2013.

Many of this year’s participants have already been revealed, including four compilations: Shea Patterson of Michigan, Steven Montez of Colorado, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon and Jordan Love.

Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Joe Burrow has not yet revealed whether he will participate. His LSU Tigers face Clemson in the national championship game Jan. 13.

Among the top prospects who have accepted the invitations are returning Zack Moss (Utah), wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State) and KJ Hill (Ohio State), tight end Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Alabama) and Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina).

The top alumni from the game in recent years included first-round picks Baker Mayfield (2018), Josh Allen (2018) and Daniel Jones (2019).

