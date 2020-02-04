advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A strong defensive for the 12th Benedict College Lady Tiger played a pivotal role in her 74-59 victory over Fort Valley State University on Monday night.

Benedict improves in SIAC with his 15th win in a row to 20-2 and 11-1. Fort Valley State falls to 10-11 and 6-6 in the SIAC.

Ay’Anna Bey led Benedict with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Wykira Johnson-Kelly added 13 points.

The Lady Tigers ended the last five minutes of the first quarter with a 14-2 run to give them a 23:11 lead over the second quarter. Benedict would continue his solid game in the second quarter, taking the lead 35:28 during the break.

Jasmine Gholson scored all seven points in the third quarter when Benedict extended the lead to 59-41 after three quarters. The Wildcats closed the gap at 10, but it wouldn’t be enough if the Lady Tigers held on for a 74-59 win.

Benedict kept FVSU on 31.7 percent shooting (20 out of 63) and bounced off Lady Wildcats 53-35. Benedict held the advantage in points in color (28-14) and in second chance points (17-7).

The Lady Tigers will travel to Fort Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m. They want to claim their 16th consecutive win.

