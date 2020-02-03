advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – The Benedict College Lady Tigers will try to celebrate their 20th win of the season against the Wildcats of Fort Valley State University tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the HRC Arena. A live stream is available here.

Benedict is scorching hot after winning 14 times in a row, including an impressive 83-64 win over Clark Atlanta University on Saturday. Wykira Johnson-Kelly (24), Camryn Bostick (14), Shanassia White (11) and Mahogany Randall (11) scored double-digit goals in the second half, giving the Lady Tigers a lead over Clark Atlanta (51-30 ).

Fort Valley State (10-10) won two street matches against Albany State (75-67) and Paine College (68-58). After losing four times in a row by December 21, the Wildcats won five of their last seven. During this course, Fort Valley State was led by Nola Carter, who averaged 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The Wildcats currently occupy third place in offensive rebounds (19.3) and 21st place in 3-point field defense (27 percent) in the country. The Lady Tigers took second place in the rebound (32.3) and second place in the rebound (14.1) in the nation.

