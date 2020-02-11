advertisement

February 11, 2020 12:27 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College appointed Chennis Berry as the new head coach for the BC Tigers. Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College, and Willie Washington, Sports Director, led the announcement on the college campus to students, faculties, alumni, and media representatives.

“On behalf of the Benedict College Tigers, I would like to thank our Athletic Director Willie Washington and the Search Committee members for their thorough and thoughtful processes that have led us to welcome this great coach, Chennis Berry, to the BC family. Said Dr. Roslyn C. Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. “We are thrilled and honored to have a football coach with the incredible skills of Mr. Berry who runs our football program. At Benedict we strive for the BEST in everything we do, and Coach Berry stands for these qualities. He is the BEST of BC. “

Berry joins Benedict after working as a deputy head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University. During his seven seasons with Southern, the Jaguars set a winning record every season, winning four SWAC West Division titles and one SWAC championship, while the offense under his direction set numerous school and SWAC conference records. His coaching resume also includes positions at Howard University, North Carolina A&T, Morgan State, Morris Brown, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State, as well as internships with six different NFL teams.

“We had many excellent applicants for this position, and in the end it was clear that coach Berry was the top candidate who could bring out a winning stance and the offensive production that will delight Benedict fans,” said Benedict director of athletics Willie Washington. “He has a proven track record of winning young men, coaching them to all-conference and all-Americans, and putting points on the scoreboard. We know that everyone wants to see this exciting team that we will have in the field. “

While at Southern, Berry helped lead one of the country’s most productive crimes. Last season, the Jaguars led the SWAC in a hurry and finished 13th in the nation. The jaguars averaged over 33 points per game and ranked 25th in the nation. In 2016, the jaguars took fifth place in the overall ranking and eleventh place in the national overall ranking with an average of 39.8 points per game. Under his leadership, the Blue Machine offense at Southern produced the best school and conference reputation (Lenard Tillery), the school’s best recipient (Willie Quinn), and the school’s best passerby (Austin Howard). , As an offensive line coach, Berry led the jaguars up to 12th place in the nation, allowing each of the last three seasons in sacks. Since 2013, Berry has looked after 10 offensive linemen that have received All-SWAC recognition and five that have received All-American recognition.

“I am delighted and honored to be the head coach of Benedict College,” said Berry. “Coach Washington’s passion and the energy of the students and staff is exciting and exciting. I am ready to roll up my sleeves, start, and do my part to accelerate the legacy of Benedict College. “

Berry will adopt a Benedict program that ended 1-9 in 2019 and averaged 18.6 points per game. Berry took 163rd place out of 166 teams in Division II.

Before joining Southern, Berry was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Howard University for two seasons. The offensive line was the key to the bison’s success when Howard finished second in the MEAC with an average of 365.4 meters per game. The bison were second in the MEAC with an average of 221.5 meters per game. These successes resulted in four Howard offensive linemen receiving All-MEAC awards and the offensive line being blocked for the leading MEAC player.

Prior to Howard, Berry was deputy head coach / offensive coordinator / offensive manager at North Carolina A&T for two years. Berry’s offensive was one of the toughest attacks in the MEAC during his two seasons at North Carolina A&T. He also had one of his early coaching stops at N.C. A&T, where he worked as an offensive coach from 2003 to 2005. During his first two seasons with the Aggies, he acted as an offensive line coach. A strong running game led the Aggies to the 2003 MEAC Championship and to a playoff berth for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

As part of the NFL’s Minority Internship Program, Berry has worked for six different NFL teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the San Diego Chargers and the Chicago Bears. In 2009 he participated in the NCAA Expert Coaches Academy Forum. The program prepares young minority assistant coaches for positions as head coach.

From 2006 to 2008, Berry acted as Morgan State’s offensive coordinator and coach. During Berry’s time, the bears had one of the most envious running games in the MEAC. In each of his three seasons at Morgan State, the bear offense was among the top 50 nationwide.

Berry started his career at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, where he trained under Joe Crosby. After a season with Morris Brown, Berry became the offensive and tight-end trainer in 1997, as well as the strength and conditioning coordinator at Kentucky State under George Small.

Behind Berry’s strong offensive line in Kentucky State, Alvon Brown broke several school records and National Division II. Brown broke the KSU season climb record twice and ended his career as the school’s best ruser. On September 16, 2000, he plunged to 405 meters in a game that was a Division II single game record at the time. Berry’s offensive line also helped Brown win the SIAC Player and Back of the Year Awards twice.

In 2001, Berry became the deputy head coach in Fort Valley State. He was responsible for coaching the Wildcats’ offensive linemen and tight ends. His appearance at FVSU was immediately noticeable when Philip Shiflet received the SIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2001 and the award for the first team Sheridan All-Americans.

Berry holds a master’s degree in public administration from Kentucky State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Savannah State University. As a player in Savannah State, he earned the First Team All-SIAC at Offensive Tackle and was named Black College All-American Honorable Mention in 1994. He also served as the team captain of Savannah State.

Berry is married to Mrs. Ramille Berry and they share 4 children, Jasmin, Mia, Chennis III & Channing.

