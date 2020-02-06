advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Benedict College is preparing to celebrate its 31st Harambee Festival with a list of events to celebrate the annual tradition. Harambee, which stands for “all pull together” in Swahili and promises just that by bringing the members of the community together for several nights with live music, art, unique pieces for sale and lots of fun for the whole family.

The Harambee Festival also offers its guests free check-ups, a children’s village, a women’s village, bouncy castles for the little ones and a baking competition in a family-friendly environment.

The free weekend event starts on Friday, February 28th. According to the organizer, these are the largest colleges-sponsored festivals in the country.

Below is a list of the different events, dates, and times for the event:

Friday – February 28th, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. The Talent Showcase offers live performances

by emerging artists from South Carolina in various performance categories, including hip-hop,

Dancing, poems and more. There will also be grocers and merchants.

Saturday February 29th – 29th, 2020 – 9.30am – 5.30pm The 31st annual Harambee Festival

Live performances by Grammy-nominated artist Vashaw are shown in this vibrant environment

Mitchell, jazz guitarist Terence Young and the soulful sounds of TiffanyJ and LaSell Williams.

Sunday – March 1st, 2020 – The 31st annual Harambee Festival ends with Grammy

The nominated gospel artist Vashawn Mitchell conducts a concert with the Harambee Festival

Community choir, which also includes the Benedict College Gospel Choir, in the Antisdel Chapel at

4:00 p.m.

For more information about the weekend event, click on the link provided

Here

