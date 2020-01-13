advertisement

Number seven in the world, Belinda Bencic, won their first game of the season on Monday, but Alex de Minaur was in great pain when the men’s top seed emerged from Adelaide International.

The 22-year-old Swiss, a wildcard player who lost her opening game of the year last week in Shenzhen, beat good friend Daria Kasatkina from Russia 6: 4: 6: 4.

Bencic, who had lost her last two qualifying games, overcame the hot conditions on Memorial Drive as she made the final preparations for next week’s Australian Open.

advertisement

She survived a first set against Kasatkina with five service breaks and secured second place in the last game of the second round.

“It was very difficult, but I like the heat and I’m happy to be here for the first time,” said Bencic, who topped the rankings last year and won 49 on her way to one of the two titles in Moscow and Dubai best games of career.

READ |

Rafael Nadal urges the ATP Cup and Davis Cup to merge

“Your game is really hard, it doesn’t match mine. I had to work hard.” Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, American Danielle Collins and Croatian Donna Vekic were women who passed the first hurdle.

A devastated de Minaur retired due to an abdominal injury and raised doubts about his fitness for the first major of the season.

After Novak Djokovic chose Melbourne to prepare to defend his title at the first Grand Slam of the year after leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title in Sydney, he was the second to drop out of the ATP WTA event ,

“I worsened an abdominal injury again and had to withdraw,” said de Minaur, who had an intense week before Australia at the ATP Cup team event.

“It is devastating, Adelaide has been part of my schedule for a long time.” De Minaur did not mention the Open, which starts on January 20, but gave all the signs that he was about to start a race to be ready.

“I’m just concentrating on recovering for the next one,” added the 18-year-old who helped Australia in the ATP Cup semi-final, won two of his four singles, and Rafael Nadal, the world’s number one, hard-overtook three sets.

In the men’s draw, the Briton Dan Evans, also fresh from the ATP Cup, defeated the Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2 and 6-4, while Jeremy Chardy defeated his compatriot Gilles Simon 6-3 and 7-5.

advertisement