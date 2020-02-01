advertisement

After a week of working experience at Rolls-Royce in the summer of 2018, Ben Wheelton knew that he wanted to enter the work environment early, apply what he had learned in a practical context and challenge himself. .

He certainly did – by joining 57,000 other applicants applying for approximately 500 Rolls-Royce apprenticeship programs available for 2020 – only 0.87% chance of success.

He is a confident, determined but very modest Upper Sixth student at Repton School. Predicted AAA * at a level in mathematics, physics and DT, he wanted to study engineering from an early age and spends his free time rebuilding motorcycles and working with engines. He rows, bikes and also plays hockey. He is a CCF senior cadet at Repton School, which he truly believes has boosted his confidence.

After a first request, Ben was confronted with an online assessment including psychometric tests and numerical and logical reasoning under time pressure. He described it as a ruthless process, but he clearly brought out the best in him and he had taken the next step.

During the last round of interviews and assessments, Ben had to make two presentations to members of the Rolls-Royce board – one on his motivation to apply, then a technical presentation and ten-minute interviews – an area where Ben really shone. The final evaluation was a group task where the candidates had to code and guide a robot through a series of obstacles and build a bridge from the materials provided to support the robot, all under financial constraints, under pressure from the time, and followed by a grid of at least seven assessors.

But Ben naturally assumed the role of group leader, organizing his team to assume different specialties and guiding them towards a successful result.

Forty-eight hours later – the day before his 18th birthday – he received the call he hoped for, offering him a Rolls-Royce Engineering Degree Apprenticeship.

Ben attributes his success to the work experience he has gained over the past five years and to his “grafting” mindset and not being afraid to try practical things. He has immense support from his mother, who is very proud of his success, and also thanks the help of the school, in particular Major John Wadsworth within the CCF, the staff of the house Will Odell and Jack Swanston, and his professor DT Gemma Hill.

